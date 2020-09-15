Headlines

'Transphobic' much? JK Rowling's new book 'Troubled Blood' features a cross-dressing murderer; critics aren't happy

The Harry Potter author has found herself once again at the center of another controversy -- this time regarding her new book, titled 'Troubled Blood', which is being called "transphobic" by critics, LGBTQ+ activists, and members of the transgender community.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 15, 2020, 04:00 PM IST

The fall of J.K. Rowling, who once sailed her ship on Harry Potter fame, over the years is somewhat akin to a classic liberal sob story. Once celebrated by young adults of every age, Rowling earned the wrath of the progressive civil society when she came out openly with her "problematic" comments concerning transgender identities and LGBTQ communities.

Before that shame had passed though, the author has found herself yet again at the center of another controversy -- this time regarding her new book, titled Troubled Blood, which is being called "transphobic" by critics, LGBTQ+ activists, and members of the transgender community.

According to an early review for the book, the storyline centers around a cisgender male serial killer who dresses up like a woman (essentially, a cross-dresser) to murder his female victims. Activists, reviewers, and people in the transgender community are pointing out that the book has an anti-trans plotline that could be harmful to the community.

The Telegraph reports, "The meat of the book is the investigation into a cold case: the disappearance of GP Margot Bamborough in 1974, thought to have been a victim of Dennis Creed, a transvestite serial killer."

 

 

The book’s narrative is being seen by activists, critics, along with people in the transgender community, as being transphobic and dangerous.

 

 

 

 

To people actively following the Harry Potter author's trajectory, the dots aren't distant enough to not be connected. Rowling had, after all, received some heavy backlash for her comments about transgender people earlier in the year.

In June, Rowling criticised an article's use of the phrase "people who menstruate" instead of "women". She went on to write, "If sex isn't real, there's no same-sex attraction. If sex isn't real, the lived reality of women globally is erased". This resulted in a huge backlash among community activists who called the tweets "anti-trans" and "cruel".

The media advocacy group Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) wrote: "JK Rowling continues to align herself with an ideology which willfully distorts facts about gender identity and people who are trans. In 2020, there is no excuse for targeting trans people."

Even several actors known for portraying Rowling's characters in the film series openly came out against her 'transphobic' comments, including Daniel Radcliffe (Harry), Emma Watson (Hermione), and Rupert Grint (Ron).

However, Rowling was undeterred. She even published a 3,600-word response to her critics, stating that she was a survivor of domestic abuse and sexual assault as if those were to be used as an apologia for her comments and hinting at her notion that trans-women are somehow different from women assigned female at birth.

In Twitter circles, she is now often called a trans-exclusionary radical feminist (TERF), a minority of mostly white upper-class women advocating for a brand of feminism that isn't really intersectional.

