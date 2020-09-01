'The government covered up facts': Wuhan woman is suing China for father's death due to COVID cover-up

Headlines

Aamir Khan reacts to only few celebs turning out at Nitin Desai's funeral: 'Shayad kuch log...'

Haryana violence: Culprits identified and apprehended, no mastermind found, says Nuh SP

Scam 2003 The Telgi Story: Hansal Mehta teases glimpses of Abdul Karim Telgi, man behind Rs 30,000 crore fraud

IMD predicts heavy rains in Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab tomorrow; check latest weather update here

'Truth always triumphs': Rahul Gandhi reacts to SC staying his conviction in 'Modi' surname defamation case

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Aamir Khan reacts to only few celebs turning out at Nitin Desai's funeral: 'Shayad kuch log...'

Haryana violence: Culprits identified and apprehended, no mastermind found, says Nuh SP

Scam 2003 The Telgi Story: Hansal Mehta teases glimpses of Abdul Karim Telgi, man behind Rs 30,000 crore fraud

Are banana chips healthy to eat?

Health benefits of pista

Most expensive cricket bats used by Indian cricketers

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet siblings who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam together

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Rahul Gandhi On SC's Order, Haryana Violence Update, Ram Mandir & More, News Wrap, Aug 04

Supreme Court stays conviction of Rahul Gandhi un 'Modi' surname defamation case, to be MP again

Uttarakhand rains: Rudraprayag landslide causes heavy devastation in Gaurikund, 19 missing | Watch

Aamir Khan reacts to only few celebs turning out at Nitin Desai's funeral: 'Shayad kuch log...'

Scam 2003 The Telgi Story: Hansal Mehta teases glimpses of Abdul Karim Telgi, man behind Rs 30,000 crore fraud

Chandramukhi 2: Makers share spooky glimpse of Kangana Ranaut's character, actress' first look will be out on this date

HomeWorld

World

'The government covered up facts': Wuhan woman is suing China for father's death due to COVID cover-up

A woman from Wuhan, China is suing the Chinese government for the death of her father, and for covering up facts about COVID-19. The woman, Zhao Lei, is looking for compensation and a public apology.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 01, 2020, 08:21 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A woman from Wuhan, China is suing the Chinese government for the death of her father, and for covering up facts about COVID-19. The woman, Zhao Lei, is looking for compensation and a public apology.

Lei, 39, in conversation with Sky News, accused the authorities of hiding facts of the virus. "I think the government covered up some facts," she told Sky News.

Lei said that due to the virus cover-up, people didn't limit their movements and continued to live their life before the outbreak turned in to pandemic.

"Because of this, Wuhan people carried on living like before, they celebrated Chinese New Year normally, without taking any protection. It meant my father got infected and died," Lei said.

Zhao Lei's father had contracted the COVID-19 virus at the end of January. Due to the pressure on health services, the ambulances could not take her father to the hospital. The family had to walk six miles before they got picked up by a local vehicle.

Unfortunately, Lei's father passed away from respiratory failure while waiting for treatment in the emergency room.

Lei said that she holds the government accountable for this. "I think the government covered up the fact that coronavirus could spread from people to people. I hold the government accountable and ask them to pay the due price."

Lei's application has already been rejected by the municipal court and her mother has also got a warning of dropping the case and not talking publicly about it.

Some reports suggest that several Chinese citizen journalists who reported from Wuhan were detained by authorities, with some still in custody.

Zhao Lei is now taking her case to the supreme court of Hubei province, of which Wuhan is the capital.

"I think my lawsuit is good for our country. It can warn people that if we have a disaster next time, we could do something to prevent bad outcomes. We can save more people," she said.

Zhao Lei was also infected with COVID-19 soon after her father and is still feeling its mental effects.

"I won't give up. I hope to get justice for my father's death. I don't want my father to have died for nothing," Lei said.

Children have now returned to school in Wuhan, the original epicenter of the coronavirus epidemic.

Wuhan currently has no confirmed Covid-19 cases.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Kangana Ranaut wishes to star with this action hero, and it’s not Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff or Hrithik Roshan

Why were privilege notices admitted against Raghav Chadha and Derek O’Brien? Explained

Gadar 2: Utkarsh Sharma says Hollywood's action stars fail before Sunny Deol, says 'inke superhero costume le le toh...'

Viral video: Woman gets bitten in face while trying to kiss massive snake, watch

Ranveer Singh reveals reaction of Deepika Padukone’s mother to their relationship, says ‘unke palle kuch nhi pada'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet siblings who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam together

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE