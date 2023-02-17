Terror attack in Pakistan: Armed men attack Karachi Police HQ, one cop dead | File Photo

The office of the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) located on Karachi’s main artery, Shahrae Faisal, came under a gun and bomb attack on Friday evening, officials confirmed. At least one police officer has been martyred in the attack while an Edhi volunteer has been injured, Samaa TV reported.

Police surgeon Summaiya Syed said that one injured worker from the Edhi Foundation has been brought to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for treatment, Dawn reported. Sound of heavy and frequent exchange of fire and explosions emanating from the police complex, located near the Financial Trade Center (FTC) on main Shahrae Faisal, spread fear and panic in the area, the report said.

Armed men attack police chief’s office in #Karachi pic.twitter.com/i8FdVhTlD5 — Mughees Ali (@mugheesali81) February 17, 2023

"The Karachi police office has come under attack," Additional Inspector General, Javed Alam Odho, confirmed. Sources said that there could be eight to 10 attackers, who came in a white vehicle while some officials said the terrorists gained access to the complex from the rear where the motor vehicle pool and workshop is maintained, Samaa TV reported.

Shortly after the sound of gunfire was reported, heavy contingent of police from nearby police stations was dispatched to the spot. The lights inside the police headquarters were also turned off to prevent the terrorists from knowing where to go. Shahrae Faisal near the police station has been blocked for traffic as well, Samaa TV reported.

Around 60-70 staff work in the building, but by evening this number falls as people leave for the day. Those inside said that they have locked themselves in their rooms to stay safe from the terrorists, Samaa TV reported. An operation against the terrorists is expected to take place as well, authorities said.

Confirming the incident, Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon said that Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah is personally monitoring the situation. Terming any suspected assailants involved as terrorists, he said that heavy contingent of police and paramilitary rangers have been dispatched to the spot, Samaa TV reported.

The locality from where the firing was reported is a densely populated area and the Saddar police station and Police Lines are also located nearby. It is located just off Shahrae Faisal, which is the main artery of the city connecting the downtown, business district with the rest of the city and is full of commuters heading home for the day resulting in a rush hour, Samaa TV reported.

The firing reportedly took place at a time when security is already on high-alert in the city following the arrival of international cricket players for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and the recently concluded international naval military exercise, Aman 2023.

READ | Who is Harwinder Singh Sandhu ‘Rinda’, Punjab man declared terrorist by India?