Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld
topStoriesenglish

Syria: 5 killed, 15 wounded by Israeli missile attack in Damascus

From the occupied Golan Heights, Israel began an airstrike on multiple military targets in Damascus, including the neighbourhood of Kafar Sousah.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 19, 2023, 11:09 AM IST

Syria: 5 killed, 15 wounded by Israeli missile attack in Damascus
Syria: 5 killed, 15 wounded by Israeli missile attack in Damascus

Five people, including a soldier, were killed and 15 others wounded early Sunday by an Israeli missile attack on the Syrian capital Damascus, the Syrian army said in a statement.

The Israeli attack was launched from the occupied Golan Heights, targeting several military sites in Damascus, including the residential neighbourhood of Kafar Sousah, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the statement.

It added that many of the wounded are in critical condition, and many residential homes in Damascus and its countryside were damaged.

(Also Read: Karachi terror attack: Pakistan police form 5-member committee to probe)

The statement said that the air defences intercepted most missiles before reaching the targets.

Israel usually strikes military sites in Syria under the pretext of hitting Iranian weapon shipments meant for the Hezbollah group in Lebanon.

In its initial report, Syrian national TV said the Syrian air defences responded to an Israeli attack at midnight Sunday in Damascus.

The fresh attack comes as Syria is still coping with the devastating earthquakes on Feb. 6 that struck the north of the country and killed thousands. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Alba Baptista, girlfriend of Captain America actor Chris Evans: Check glamorous photos of Portuguese actress
Mahashivratri 2023: Lip-smacking foods you can have while observing vrat
IAS Athar Aamir Khan, Mehreen Qazi kiss photo goes viral: 'My happiness, my peace'
Virat Kohli cars: Stunning photos of Porsche Panamera Turbo, German sports car India star currently drives
Shehzada: Kartik Aaryan turns paparazzo at film screening, Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput also attend
Speed Reads
More
First-image
MCD mayor poll to be held on February 22, Delhi LG VK Saxena gives nod to CM Arvind Kejriwal's proposal
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.