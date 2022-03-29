Special unit destroys 14 miles long Russian convoy, claims Ukraine; 5 updates on war

Russia and Ukraine war has reached day 34 on Tuesday. Amid the ongoing war, the fourth round of peace talks are scheduled for today in Istangul, Turkey. However, there is still no signs of restraint from both the sides. On Monday, a special unit of the Ukrainian Defence Forces made a big claim that it had destroyed a 14-mile convoy of Russian forces headed towards Kyiv.

It is being told that with the help of drones, several attacks were carried out on the convoy which stopped outside Kyiv. According to an international media report, a long convoy of Russian soldiers was destroyed by a special unit of 30 soldiers of Ukraine with the help of drones.

According to the news of Ukraine, this special military unit has been specially prepared for the fight against Russia. In the Russia-Ukraine war, the city of Mariupol has suffered the most. Around 90% of the city has been turned into ruins. Since the attack here, about 5,000 people have died so far. 1.6 lakh people are still trapped in the city.

Along with Ukraine, Russia has also suffered a lot in the entire war. Ukraine has claimed that 7 Russian generals have been killed in the fighting so far. However, Russia has so far only confirmed the deaths of one general and another senior naval commander.

5 updates from the war

1. The situation in Mariupol is very bad. The destruction of the city is being compared to the city of Aleppo in Syria. Even the dead are being buried in amusement parks and schools because it is difficult to take them to cemeteries.

2. Ukraine has claimed that seven Russian generals have been killed in the fighting so far. According to Ukraine's Defence Ministry, the seventh Russian general to die was Lieutenant General Yakov Rezantsev, who was killed during a battle in the southern city of Kherson.

3. Russia has given the official death toll twice so far. On March 2, Russia said that 500 of its soldiers had been killed. The second statement was made on March 25, in which only 1,351 soldiers were confirmed dead.

4. Britain will give starstreak, a British short-range man-portable air-defence system to Ukraine. Russia has threatened nuclear attack, after which Britain has taken this decision. At the same time, there has been a cyber attack on Ukraine's largest telecom service provider.

5. The United States have deployed 6 Navy electronic warfare jets and 240 soldiers in Germany. At the same time, according to the information, due to the Western sanctions on Russia, many Russians are investing in properties in Turkey and Dubai.