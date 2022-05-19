Russia using new generation laser weapons, know its impact on satellites and drones

(Image Source: Reuters/Representational)

Amid the ongoing Ukraine war, Russia on Wednesday introduced a new generation of powerful lasers in the war-torn country to burn up drones, according to a high-ranking government official. These dangerous laser weapon can converts enemy drones 5 kilometres away into balls of fire within 5 seconds.

While little is known about the specifics of the new lasers, in 2018, Russian President Vladimir Putin had mentioned one called Peresvet. It is said that the weapon has been named after a medieval Orthodox warrior monk Alexander Peresvet who perished in mortal combat.

Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov, while explaining about this laser weapon, said that this weapon is already being used in many places. He told that this weapon can paralyze the enemy satellite located at a distance of 1500 km in space.

Specifications known so far of laser weapons

The laser weapon can disable any satellite up to 1,500 km above the Earth and destroy the drone in seconds.

It has a strategic impact as satellites are used to monitor intercontinental ballistic missiles carrying nuclear weapons.

It is also being claimed that any target of the enemy can be targeted with this new laser weapon.

Russia has named this laser weapon Peresvet after the medieval warrior monk Alexander Peresvet.

In 2018, President Vladimir Putin unveiled a range of dangerous weapons, including the laser weapons.

It included intercontinental ballistic missiles, small nuclear warheads set in cruise missiles, underwater nuclear drones and supersonic weapons.

While Putin told the specifications of all the weapons, he kept the information about the laser weapon a secret.

New generation of laser weapons using a wide electromagnetic band would ultimately replace conventional weapons.

Concern for the United States

Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said that this laser weapon was used as a test, in which a drone 5 kilometers away was converted into fireballs within five seconds. Borisov said that this weapon has been supplied to the Russian Missile Army.

He said that this laser weapon can in a moment disable or paralyze the reconnaissance capability of any satellite 1500 km away. That is, if a satellite is reconnaissance towards Russian soil or is spying, then Russia can eliminate the ability of that satellite to see towards the ground with this laser weapon. The radiation emitted from the laser can disable that satellite.

Borisov said that in future our physicist can increase the capacity of this laser weapon according to the need, due to which it can cause a lot of damage. This statement of Russia can pose problems to the US and China because America has many such satellites in space which keep reconnaissance of activities happening on the ground.

(With Reuters Inputs)