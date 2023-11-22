Headlines

Russia President Vladimir Putin to attend virtual G20 Summit to be hosted by PM Modi today

Meet Charul Honariya, farm labourers' daughter who faced electricity, internet issues, cracked NEET with AIR...

India to host virtual G20 summit today: Will China attend this time?

Not Amrish Puri, but this popular actor was signed for Mogambo in Mr India, Anil Kapoor had him replaced as...

Mansoor Ali Khan dismisses Trisha Krishnan's outrage on his 'sexist' comment: 'I didn’t say anything wrong'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Such a useless husband': Vicky Jain brutally trolled for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand in Bigg Boss 17

Viral video: Huge python vs big Komodo dragon ‘dreadful fight', watch here

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Meet Becky Cummins, stunning wife of Australian skipper

Check out new cricket rules introduced by ICC

5 blockbusters Rajinikanth rejected

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

Shocking Video! Yemen’s Houthi Rebels Share Chilling Clips Of Hijacking An India-Bound Ship

Israel Hamas War: Hezbollah Launches 25 Rockets, 3 Suicide Drones In Northern Israel, Worries US!

At Least Two Dead, 10 Injured After Under-Construction Stadium Collapses In Telangana

Not Amrish Puri, but this popular actor was signed for Mogambo in Mr India, Anil Kapoor had him replaced as...

Mansoor Ali Khan dismisses Trisha Krishnan's outrage on his 'sexist' comment: 'I didn’t say anything wrong'

'Such a useless husband': Vicky Jain brutally trolled for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand in Bigg Boss 17

HomeWorld

World

Russia President Vladimir Putin to attend virtual G20 Summit to be hosted by PM Modi today

The virtual G20 Leaders’ Summit will be chaired by PM Modi. Leaders of all G20 members, including the Chair of the African Union, as well as nine guest countries and heads of 11 international organisations, have been invited.

article-main
Latest News

ANI

Updated: Nov 22, 2023, 06:12 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the virtual G20 Summit, which will be hosted by India on Wednesday, the Kremlin said.

The Virtual G20 Leaders’ Summit will be held tomorrow from 5:30 pm onwards which will witness a major gathering of world leaders. The virtual summit will address key issues, select outcomes and action points from the New Delhi Summit, and review developments that have happened since then.

“On November 22, Vladimir Putin will take part in the extraordinary G20 summit, to be held via videoconference,” the Kremlin said in an official statement.

“The summit participants will review India’s presidency in 2023 and discuss the situation in the global economy and finance, the climate agenda, digitalisation and other topics,” the Kremlin said.

G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant has said the Virtual G20 Summit that will be held under the chairmanship of PM Modi. It will take forward the guidance provided by the participating world leaders to give impetus to implementing the Summit’s outcome.

“The virtual summit of the G20 being held tomorrow will also be a major gathering of world leaders since the conclusion of the 78th Session of the UN General Assembly high-level week and the SDG Summit,” the G20 Sherpa said during a press briefing on the Virtual G20 Leaders’ Summit.

On September 10 at the closing ceremony of the G20 summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that India would be hosting a virtual G20 Leaders’ Summit prior to the conclusion of India’s G20 Presidency on November 22.

The virtual G20 Leaders’ Summit will be chaired by PM Modi. Leaders of all G20 members, including the Chair of the African Union, as well as nine guest countries and heads of 11 international organisations, have been invited.

The virtual summit will address key issues, select outcomes and action points from the New Delhi Summit, and review developments that have happened since then.

Moreover, the deliberations of the 2nd Voice of the Global South Summit, held on November 17, will also feed into the discussions.

PM Modi on Friday inaugurated a global centre for excellence for the Global South countries called DAKSHIN.

He noted that he had proposed setting up the centre during the first Voice of Global South Summit in January this year.

Laying emphasis on the importance of the Global South, PM Modi said that it has always existed geographically but it is getting a voice for the first time due to joint efforts. The summit concluded building on the momentum of the first summit and echoed the theme of the Indian philosophy of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’.

Meanwhile, the Virtual G20 Summit is also expected to “push for effective implementation of various G20 decisions, including through relevant national and international platforms,” the MEA said in a statement.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Ankit Gupta shares his shocking casting couch experience: 'They would go down on their knees and...'

IND vs AUS: Team Australia won Rs 33 crore, how much prize money did India get in ODI World Cup 2023?

Who is World Cup final's mystery girl? This National Award-winning actress was once compared to Urfi Javed because...

Yuzvendra Chahal’s ‘smile’ confuses netizens as he misses out from team India T20I squad for Australia series

Telangana has been eclipsed by KCR and BRS: BJP President JP Nadda in roadshow in Hyderabad

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE