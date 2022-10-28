Pope Francis admits priests, nuns have 'vice of porn', warns 'devil enters from there and weakens soul'

File Photo

During a speech on Monday, Pope Francis admitted that priests and nuns watch the "vice of porn" but warned that the "devil enters from there and weakens the soul". According to European Times, the comment by the Pope was made during a meeting with several others seminarians aspiring to be priests, telling them that they should delete any pornographic content on their phones.

The Pope was quoted as saying, "Priests and nuns also have the vice of porn on the web. Beware: the devil enters from there and weakens the soul. If you have them on your mobile phone, delete them."

Pope Francis added that "technology should be used because it is progress."

READ | Russian President Vladimir Putin denies having any intentions of using nuclear weapons in Ukraine

He further said, "It is a vice that has so many people, so many lay people, and also priests and nuns. The devil enters from there. And I’m not just talking about criminal pornography such as child abuse: that is already degeneracy. But of somewhat ‘normal’ pornography. Dear brothers, beware of this."

The Pope insisted that a "pure heart" that receives Lord Jesus every day "cannot receive this pornographic information."

READ | Elon Musk completes Twitter takeover, fires executives Parag Agarwal, Vijaya Gadde, Ned Segal after taking charge

"That, today, is the order of the day. And if you can delete this from your mobile phone, delete it," Francis said. "Excuse me if I go into these details about pornography, but there is a reality: a reality that touches priests, seminarians, nuns, consecrated souls. Have you understood? All right. This is important."

Pope Francis also responded to a seminarian asking him how the digital and social media world should be dealt with, to which he replied saying, "I don’t use them because I came late, you know? When I was ordained a bishop, 30 years ago, they gave me one as a present, a mobile phone, which was like a shoe, about this big. I said: ‘No, I can’t use this one.’ And finally I said: ‘I’ll make a call.’ I called my sister, said hello, then I gave it back. ‘Give me something else.’ I couldn’t use it. Because my psychology was off or I was lazy, we don’t know."