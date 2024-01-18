Pakistan military conducts retaliatory strikes against Iran: Reports

Headlines

Does Main Atal Hoon 'whitewash' PM Vajpayee? Pankaj Tripathi says ‘if you can't find anything gray...’ | Exclusive

Ayodhya Ram Mandir News Live Update: Ram Lalla idol brought inside temple

Samsung Galaxy S24 series launched in India, pre-bookings open with benefits of up to Rs...

Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2 to go on sale again but without blood oxygen features

This Bollywood star kid is set to make their Hollywood debut soon; it's not Ranbir, Janhvi, Suhana, Sara, Ananya, Aryan

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Does Main Atal Hoon 'whitewash' PM Vajpayee? Pankaj Tripathi says ‘if you can't find anything gray...’ | Exclusive

Samsung Galaxy S24 series launched in India, pre-bookings open with benefits of up to Rs...

This Bollywood star kid is set to make their Hollywood debut soon; it's not Ranbir, Janhvi, Suhana, Sara, Ananya, Aryan

8 ways to protect yourself from cybercrime

10 social media abbreviations you should know

Winter fruits to keep blood pressure (BP) under check

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony: Know About Chandrakant Sompura, Man Behind Ram Mandir's Structure

Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha': List Of Cricketers Invited To Attend Consecration Ceremony In Ayodhya

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: UP CM Yogi Adityanath On Importance Of Shri Ram’s Name In Indian Culture

Does Main Atal Hoon 'whitewash' PM Vajpayee? Pankaj Tripathi says ‘if you can't find anything gray...’ | Exclusive

This Bollywood star kid is set to make their Hollywood debut soon; it's not Ranbir, Janhvi, Suhana, Sara, Ananya, Aryan

Meet producer whose salary was cut by Rs 118 crore after back-to-back flops, caused studio Rs 1500 crore loss, now he...

HomeWorld

World

Pakistan military conducts retaliatory strikes against Iran: Reports

The Pakistan Air Force conducted retaliatory airstrikes on alleged Baloch separatist camps inside Iran.

Latest News

ANI

Updated: Jan 18, 2024, 10:44 AM IST

article-main
(Image source:ANI)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Pakistan Air Force on Thursday conducted retaliatory airstrikes on alleged Baloch separatist camps inside Iran, according to multiple media reports. According to the reports, the retaliatory strikes by Pakistan Air Force targeted hideouts located inside Iranian territory of Baloch militants wanted by Pakistan.

The move comes a day after Tehran said it used "precision missile and drone strikes," to destroy two "important headquarters" of Jaish al-Adl (Army of Justice) in Pakistan. Following this Islamabad denounced the violation of Pakistan's sovereignty as "completely unacceptable" and warned of serious consequences. Salman Masood, the editor of a Pakistan local daily and Pakistan correspondent of New York Times took to X on Wednesday to post, "Pakistan Air Force has conducted airstrikes on Baluch separatist camps inside Iran. The move comes a day after Iran claimed to have targeted militants inside Pakistani territory, a claim rejected by Pakistan, citing civilian casualties."

 

 

 

Meanwhile, another Pakistani local daily also reported today that hideouts of Baloch militants wanted by Pakistan have been targeted in Iran.

 

On Wednesday, Pakistan's caretaker Foreign Minister, Jalil Abbas Jilani in a phone call with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian underscored that the January 16 attack conducted by Iran inside Pakistani territory was not only a serious breach of Pakistan's sovereignty but was also an egregious violation of international law and the spirit of bilateral relations between Pakistan and Iran. Expressing Pakistan's unreserved condemnation of the attack, Jilani added that the incident has caused serious damage to bilateral ties between Pakistan and Iran. Meanwhile, Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister Anwar ul-Haq Kakar met the Foreign Minister of Iran, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, around the same time, the Iranian government announced targeting Jaish Al Adl basis inside Pakistan through drone and missile strikes.

Formed in 2012, Jaish al-Adl, designated as a "terrorist" organization by Iran, is a Sunni terrorist group that operates in Iran's southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan, Al Arabiya News reported. Over the years, Jaish al-Adl has launched numerous attacks on Iranian security forces. In December, Jaish al-Adl took responsibility for an attack on a police station in Sistan-Balochistan that claimed the lives of at least 11 police personnel, according to Al Arabiya News reported. Tuesday's attacks on Pakistan comes after Iran launched missiles in northern Iraq and Syria on Monday. Iran's foreign ministry on Tuesday defended the strikes by the Revolutionary Guards in Iraq and Syria, labelling them as a "precise and targeted" operation aimed at deterring security threats, CNN reported.

According to Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani, the strikes targeted a "terrorist headquarters" in Idlib, Syria, and a "Mossad-affiliated centre" in Erbil, Iraq. Kanaani emphasised the precision of the operation, stating that ballistic missiles were used to identify and strike the "headquarters of criminals."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Bengaluru CEO Suchana Seth had made another visit to Goa with her son a week before allegedly killing him; Here's why

How do I obtain CBAP certification in the USA?

'Chandler forever': Matthew Perry receives tribute at Emmys 2024 with emotional cover of Friends theme song, fans react

Meet man who failed to crack IIT, co-founded Rs 25,000 crore company, he is from...

Stream videos without internet, sim card: Centre’s big plan for future

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

Inside photos of Shilpa Shetty's luxurious sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 100 crore

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE