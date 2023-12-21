‘Our neighbours have reached moon but we…’: Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif praises India

Pointing out the dire economic situation of the country, the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) supremo asserted that Pakistan is responsible for its own downfall.

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has once again lauded India and said that countries around have reached the moon but Pakistan has still 'not risen' from the earth. He made these remarks while addressing the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) cadre in Islamabad.

"Our neighbours have reached the moon but we haven't even risen from the ground so far. It can't keep going on like this," Sharif said.

"We have been responsible for our own downfall, otherwise this nation would have reached a different place," he added.

Nawaz Sharif, who is running for Prime Minister a fourth time, remarked in his address on Wednesday, "In 2013, we were facing severe load shedding of electricity, we came and ended it, ended terrorism from all over the country, restored the peace of Karachi, highways were built, CPEC came, and a new era of development and prosperity began."

As per ARY News, Nawaz Sharif, pointed out that he was ousted from power three times: in 1993, 1999 and 2017.

Sharif asked, who to blame now for the present crisis in Pakistan, "We shot ourselves in our foot".

The PML-N supremo said inflation was low during his government in 2014 and a roti was available for Pakistani rupee PKR 2 in Aabpara, Islamabad, which now has reached PKR 30.

He claimed 'fake cases' were registered against him, Maryam and other PML-N leaders. Conviction in two cases was struck down by the Islamabad High Court only in three hearings.

Sharif also called for Pakistan to prioritise women's development if the nation hoped to become developed "Every nation that has developed has prioritized women in development, they have brought women forward for development. I think that women will have to be equal participants for development, women will also have to go ahead and work in the service of this country along with men."

Recently, Nawaz Sharif reiterated his call for accountability for those responsible for ousting him as the country's prime minister 2017, The News International reported.

While speaking at PML-N's parliamentary board meeting in Lahore, Nawaz asserted that he has no interest in seeking revenge but highlighted the need for those responsible for his ouster to be held accountable.

"I have no right to pardon those who are the enemy of the people," he said while calling for the conspirators' names to be brought forward.