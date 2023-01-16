Nepal plane crash: Yeti Airline flight passenger captures chilling video of moment when plane exploded into flames

Screengrab from Nepal plane crash video (Twitter)

The Yeti Airline plane crash in Nepal has claimed the lives of 68 out of the total 72 people that were on board, making it one of the deadliest planes crashes in the history of the country. The Kathmandu-bound flight exploded in a fiery crash on Sunday morning.

Now, a video has surfaced on social media which shows the moment in which the Nepal flight crashed at the airport, which eventually led to a fiery explosion. The spine-chilling video of the Yeti Airline plane crash has been doing rounds on social media.

The twin-engine ATR 72 aircraft from Kathmandu crashed on the runway of the Pokhara International Airport just as it was landing, exploding into flames. The Pokhara-Kathmandu flight had 68 passengers and four crew members on board, with 68 people confirmed dead till now.

The video, which was reportedly recovered from the mobile phone of one of the passengers on the Nepal flight, opens with several passengers sitting inside the plane, which is seemingly landing on the Pokhara International Airport.

The person filming on his mobile phone then pans out of the airplane window, showing the wing of the flight. After a few moments, the wing starts to tilt towards the left when it is approaching the runway, with the camera cutting to darkness.

The Yeti Airline plane then crashes onto the runway, and the flames from the plane crash can be seen on the camera. The plane seems to be engulfed in flames and becomes disintegrated, with the horrific video cutting to black just moments after.

There were five Indian passengers who were on board the Nepal flight which crashed in Pokhara, and all of them belonged to the Ghazipur district in Uttar Pradesh. As per media reports, the video of the crash was filmed by Indian passenger Sonu Jaiswal, who was doing a Facebook Live session at the time of landing.

