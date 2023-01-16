Nepal plane crash kills 68: A look at worst air disasters in the last 5 years

Air India Kozhikode crash (Representational Image)

Aircraft from Kathmandu to Pokhara had 172 passengers on board, including 153 Nepalis, 5 Indians, 4 Russians, 1 Irish, 2 Koreans, 1 Argentinian, and a French person. Authorities have concluded there are no living survivors and have found 168 remains. For aviation, this is a first and, fingers crossed, final serious incident in 2023. Tragic accidents have occurred often during aviation's development. Thousands of people have been killed in plane accidents over the last decade, and hundreds of incidents have been recorded from all over the globe. The most significant disasters in last 5 years:

2023

Jan 15, 2023: A Nepalese airliner crashed while trying to land at the Pokhara airport, killing all 72 persons on board. Ten of the passengers were foreigners.

2022

May 30, 2022: All 22 people on board a Tara Air DHC-6 Twin Otter died in a crash in Nepal's Mustang region.

March 21, 2022: All 133 people aboard a China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 plane were tragically killed in a plane crash in the mountains of Guangxi near Guangzhou, China.

2021

January 9, 2021: Sriwijaya Air's Boeing 737, which took off from Jakarta, crashed in the Java Sea minutes later. There were 62 people on board, including seven children and three babies.

2020

August 7, 2020: There was a crash at the Kozhikode (Calicut) International airport in Kerala involving an Air India aircraft. After overshooting the runway at Kozhikode airport, the plane broke up. The plane was carrying 186 passengers. The mishap killed 21 people, including the pilot and co-pilot.

May 22, 2020: 97 passengers and eight crew members were killed in a crash of an Airbus A320, belonging to Pakistan International Airlines, in Karachi, Pakistan. One of the most catastrophic aviation disasters in the history of the country.

January 8, 2020: 176 passengers and crew members were killed when Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 crashed shortly after takeoff from Tehran, the Iranian capital. It occurred amid escalating tensions between the US and Iran, and the Iranian government eventually acknowledged that the plane had been downed "unintentionally".

2019

March 10, 2019:

An Ethiopian Airlines flight carrying 157 people crashed six minutes after takeoff from Addis Ababa, killing everyone on board.