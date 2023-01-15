Search icon
Nepal plane crash: Horrifying last moments before plane loses control, hits ground in Pokhara, WATCH video

Sources said that the ATR-72 plane was flying towards Kathmandu and it crashed 20 minutes after taking off from the airport.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 15, 2023, 12:49 PM IST

Nepal plane crash: Horrifying last moments before plane loses control, hits ground in Pokhara, WATCH video
Plane crashes in Nepal/Twitter

At least 32 people are feared dead after a 72-seater passenger aircraft crashed on the runway at Nepal’s Pokhara International Airport on Sunday (January 15). It is learnt that 68 passengers and four crew members on board the ill-fated plane when it crashed between the old airport and the Pokhara International Airport.

Some reports claimed that 45 passengers have died in the crash.

The plane caught fire after it crashed at the Pokhara International Airport in Nepal. Sources said that the ATR-72 plane was flying towards Kathmandu and it crashed 20 minutes after taking off from the airport.

The videos of the horrific crash have now gone viral on social media. In one video, the plane can be seen losing balance mid-air moments before crashing to the ground.

In another video, which has now gone viral on social media, huge fire can be seen coming out of the crashed flight.

