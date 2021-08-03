Microsoft founder Bill Gates' and Melinda French Gates are officially divorced

The divorce between Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates has been finalised. CNN reported that a Monday filing with the King County Superior Court in Washington made the move official.

Melinda French Gates filed the petition for divorce in King County, Washington. It was in May that Bill Gates and his now-estranged wife Melinda announced that they would be ending their marriage after 27 years.

The official statement from the couple read, "We no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives." However, the duo said they will continue to work together at Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Meanwhile, the foundation said last month that the organization was planning a two-year trial period to see if the pair could continue working together effectively.

In their statement, the foundation had said, "Gates and French Gates are fully committed to continuing to work constructively together at the foundation to advance its program and policy objectives. However, they have also agreed to an additional step to ensure the continuity of the foundation’s work: if after two years either decide they cannot continue to work together as co-chairs, French Gates will resign her position as co-chair and trustee."

It was also reported that the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation will bring in new trustees to grow its perspectives and ensure sustainability and stability.

In the weeks following the initial announcement of the divorce, Gates faced allegations of questionable workplace conduct in the early years at Microsoft.

