Bill Gates-Melinda Gates divorce: BIG twist in split of billionaire power couple

It is to be noted that Bill Gates and Melinda left everyone in shock when they announced about their decision to split on May 4.

In a siginificant development, the Gates Foundation has announced that billionaire Microsoft founder Bill Gates and Melinda, who are currently in the midst of a high-profile divorce, will remain the co-chairs for a two-year trial period and Melinda could resign after that time if the arrangement reached between Bill Gates and Melinda fails to work.

It is to be noted that Bill Gates and Melinda left everyone in shock when they announced about their decision to split on May 4 after remaining married for 27 years and since their marriage is coming to an end it is expected that their partnership in The Gates Foundation could also end in the future.

Accoridng to experts the couple are looking for a smooth transition for the foundation, which is one of the richest in the world and has already spent over $50 billion in the past two decades toward eradicating poverty and disease.

Gates Foundation said in a post that the smooth transition would also ensure Melinda receives personal resources from Bill Gates to carry out her own philanthropic work, which would not take into account the endowment of the foundation.

After Melinda's resignation, Bill Gates would take full charge of the Gates Foundation, which was often referred by the power couple as their "fourth child."

Gates Foundation was founded in 2000 and it is now one of the most powerful and influential forces in global public health. Gates Foundation committed over USD 1.7 billion in 2020 to combat the health crisis.

The latest announcement by Gates Foundation comes days after billionaire investor Warren Buffett announced in June that he was resigning as a trustee of the Gates Foundation.