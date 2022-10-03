Meet Vivek Lall: Indian-origin CEO of General Atomics, awarded with Lifetime Achievement Award in US | Photo: ANI

US President Joe Biden presented General Atomics CEO Vivek Lall with the Lifetime Achievement Award and the citation "With Grateful Recognition." Vivek Lall is an Indian-American citizen. The AmeriCorps and the Office of the President awarded Lall with the citation. Lall holds a PhD in Aerospace Engineering from Wichita State University in Kansas.

According to the official release, the President of the United States also personally signed it. A branch of the US government is AmeriCorps. The group wants to promote activities that "serve communities" by bringing Americans closer together.

Know all about Vivek Lall

"Dr Lall, an industry leader and scientific community titan works as Chief Executive at General Atomics. The company is a global leader in the specialised fields of nuclear technology and has developed state-of-the-art Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) like the Predator, Reaper and Guardian drones. Lall, a son of an Indian diplomat, was one of the handfuls of individuals with Indian origins to have been invited to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the past year during his Washington visit.

Notably, before his leadership position in General Atomics, Dr Lall worked at other leading organisations like NASA, Raytheon, Boeing and Lockheed Martin; his experience and accolades have been considered unparalleled by many in the scientific community and by long-term industry watchers alike.

He is serving as a US Technical Team Member to the Noth Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) Science and Technology (STO) with the Pentagon. He was appointed in a critical advisory role to the US Cabinet Secretary heading the Department of Transportation, encompassing entities like the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), in 2018.

Lall just earned a PhD in aerospace engineering from Kansas' Wichita State University. Dr. Lall held significant positions with Boeing and Reliance in addition to his time at Lockheed Martin before joining General Atomics. He had served as Reliance Industries Limited's CEO and President of Reliance New Ventures.

(With inputs from ANI)