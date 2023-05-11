Meet Sanna Marin, world’s youngest prime minister, who announced divorce with husband after 3 years

Finland PM Sanna Marin with husband Markus (Photo - Instagram)

Finland Prime Minister Sanna Marin, who is set to leave office after losing the general elections, has announced on her social media that she and her husband of three years are getting divorced, saying that they are still “best friends”.

Finland PM Sanna Marin married Markus Raikkonen in 2020, and their marriage lasted a total of 3 years. However, the couple had been in a relationship for the past 19 years and also has a five-year-old daughter together.

"We are grateful for the 19 years together and our beloved daughter. We will remain best friends," they said in separate Instagram stories. The couple married in 2020 while Marin was in office dealing with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have lived our youth together, entered adulthood together, and grown into parents for our dear daughter together," Marin wrote on Instagram after her August 2020 wedding to Raikkonen.

Who is Finland PM Sanna Marin?

Sanna Marin is the current prime minister of Finland and is set to leave office this year after losing the elections, trailing the right-wing National Coalition Party as well as the nationalist Finns Party.

Sanna Marin became the world’s youngest prime minister when she became the head of state in 2019 at the age of just 34, and is set to leave the post at the age of 37. She started her political journey at the age of 20, and became an MP at the age of 28.

Sanna Marin, despite being a popular millennial leader, had a massive drop in her popularity when a video of her partying with her friends went viral, where she was seemingly drinking alcohol. Opposition party leaders slammed the Finnish PM, demanding a drug test of the leader.

