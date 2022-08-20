Who is Sanna Marin, 36-year-old PM of Finland whose leaked ‘Wild Party’ video caused massive outrage?

Finland Prime Minister Sanna Marin has been caught in the eye of the storm after a leaked ‘Wild Party’ video of her triggered massive outrage.
European nation Finland’s dynamic and young Prime Minister Sanna Marin has been caught in the eye of the storm after a leaked ‘Wild Party’ video of her and friends triggered massive outrage. Marin, a popular new face in global politics, had to go on the defensive as criticism aimed at her has been growing louder. The 36-year-old PM has even taken a drug test amid claims that she was on drugs in the party where she was seen dancing and celebrating with her friends.
"Never in my life have I taken drugs," Marin said on Friday, adding, “I really wish people would not claim these things without evidence.”
So who is PM Sanna Marin and what is the leaked video controversy? Here’s all you need to know.
1. Who is Sanna Marin?
Dubbed the "coolest prime minister in the world", Marin won the office in 2019 becoming the youngest Prime Minister in the world at the age of 34. She is a member of the Social Democratic Party of Finland (SDP) and has been a Member of Parliament since 2015 (age 30). Marin is not new to controversy. In October 2020, another controversy emerged when she was photographed on the cover of Finnish lifestyle magazine Trendi wearing a blazer and nothing underneath it along with trousers. She is a vegetarian.
2. What is the ‘Wild Party’ video?
It all started on Thursday when a video surfaced on social media where the PM of Finland was seen dancing and partying with some celebrity pals at a private residence before they visited two bars. The visuals sparked massive outrage and has divided Finland over Marin’s right to party. Here's a glimpse:
Finland’s Prime Minister @MarinSanna is in the headlines after a video of her partying was leaked today.— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) August 17, 2022
She has previously been criticized for attending too many music festivals & spending too much on partying instead of ruling.
The critics say it’s not fitting for a PM. pic.twitter.com/FbOhdTeEGw
3. The drug claims and controversy
Some media reports claimed that there were remarks about drugs audible in the video. Marin responded by saying that he had consumed alcohol but was not aware if any drugs were also taken at the party.
4. Sanna Marin’s defence
The 36-year-old PM has hit out at trolls and critics saying that she had the right to spend her free time just like other people of her age. “I want to show that it`s ordinary people with ordinary lives who do jobs like this,” she was quoted as saying.
“I didn’t take drugs or consume anything except alcohol. I danced, sang and partied, completely legal things," she added.
5. Sanna Marin’s right to party
It is not confirmed when and where the video was made. Marin’s affinity for partying is no secret. One of the youngest world leaders, the Finland PM has often been seen and photographed at music festivals. She had to apologise for visiting a club in 2021 after she came in close contact with a Covid-19 case.
6. Some other facts about Sanna Marin
The 1985-born PM has worked at a bakery and as a cashier during her academic years. She has bachelor's and master's degrees in Administrative Science. Marin’s family faced financial troubles when she was young and her parents separated as her father struggled with alcoholism. She was brought up by her mother and her female partner. She has a daughter Emma with her partner Markus Räikkönen who was born in January 2018.
(Inputs, photos from agencies)