Who is Sanna Marin, 36-year-old PM of Finland whose leaked ‘Wild Party’ video caused massive outrage?

European nation Finland’s dynamic and young Prime Minister Sanna Marin has been caught in the eye of the storm after a leaked ‘Wild Party’ video of her and friends triggered massive outrage. Marin, a popular new face in global politics, had to go on the defensive as criticism aimed at her has been growing louder. The 36-year-old PM has even taken a drug test amid claims that she was on drugs in the party where she was seen dancing and celebrating with her friends.

"Never in my life have I taken drugs," Marin said on Friday, adding, “I really wish people would not claim these things without evidence.”

So who is PM Sanna Marin and what is the leaked video controversy? Here’s all you need to know.