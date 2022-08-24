DNA Explainer: Why Finland PM Sanna Marin's dance video sparked controversy? Know why women are supporting her

Finland PM Sanna Marin (File photo)

The women in Finland have strapped on their dancing shoes and they are ready to party, showing solidarity towards their Prime Minister Sanna Marin after a recent video posted by her sparked a controversy on social media.

Finland PM Sanna Marin, a 36-year-old headstrong politician, had recently posted a video on social media where she could be seen dancing and singing, seemingly in the middle of a party. This video, for many reasons, outraged many people in the country.

The video uploaded by Sanna Marin featured her singing with her friends many of whom are notable figures in the country. Apart from Marin, the video features personalities such as singer Alma, TV host Tinni Wikstrom, and YouTuber Ilona Ylikorpi.

Why is Sanna Marin’s video being criticized?

Sanna Marin, who uploaded a video of herself enjoying singing and dancing at a party, is now being questioned on her moral and political abilities as the prime minister of the nation. The opposition leaders in Finland have also demanded that she take a drug test, raising a question about her lifestyle.

So are you mad because @MarinSanna was partying or because you weren't? pic.twitter.com/Lw8p1Wwb66 — DW News (@dwnews) August 18, 2022

Finland Opposition party leader Riikka Purra was quick to slam the Prime Minister, saying that she should be taking a drug test after her video, where she was seen singing with her friends. Not just the opposition, but Member of Parliament Mikko Karna, who is a part of Marrin’s government, suggested that she take a drug test.

Sanna Marin, after the controversy broke out, spoke out to defend herself saying that she did nothing but “dance, sing, hug my friends and drink alcohol”. She further added, “I hope that, in the year 2022, it’s accepted that even decision-makers dance, sing and go to parties”.

Clarifying the allegations of drug usage, she said in a press conference, “I have not used drugs myself, or anything other than alcohol. I’ve danced, sung, and partied and done perfectly legal things.”

Women show solidarity with Finland PM Sanna Marin

After many have slammed her for letting off steam and partying with her friends, women from all across Finland and neighbouring Denmark have stepped up in her defence, posting videos of themselves partying and singing to show the world that there is nothing wrong with her video.

Love it! Danish women are posting videos of themselves partying while tagging Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin.



To show “Solidarity with Sanna” pic.twitter.com/8gsUTuROLJ — Very Finnish Problems (@VFinnishProbs) August 20, 2022

The videos posted by women are accompanied by the hashtag #solidaritywithsanna. MP Fiona Patten wrote, “If letting off steam is the worst thing your prime minister has done, then you’re a pretty lucky country.”

Reiterating the point that women have a right to party just as much as men do, people across the country have been posting videos of their parties and tagging Sanna Marin in the tweets.

READ | US President Joe Biden likely to announce student loan relief today, know what it means