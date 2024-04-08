Maldivian politician Mariyam Shiuna apologises after post linked to Indian flag sparks row

Shiuna, one of the three deputy ministers suspended earlier this year due to social media remarks targeting Indian political leadership, expressed her 'sincerest apologies' for the post, which has since been deleted

Mariyam Shiuna has issued a formal apology following controversy over a recent social media post that was perceived as disrespectful towards the Indian flag. Shiuna, one of the three deputy ministers suspended earlier this year due to social media remarks targeting Indian political leadership, expressed her "sincerest apologies" for the post, which has since been deleted. She clarified that there was no intention to disrespect India or its national flag.

In her statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), Shiuna explained that the image in question, which had a resemblance to the Indian flag, was used unintentionally. She pledged to be more vigilant in verifying content before sharing it in the future.

The controversial post, which targeted the opposition Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP), featured a modified version of the party's campaign poster. Shiuna emphasised that her criticism was aimed at the MDP and was not intended as a slight against India.

Despite the political tensions, Shiuna affirmed the Maldives' commitment to its relationship with India and emphasised the mutual respect between the two nations.

The incident adds to the existing strain between the Maldives and India. Earlier this year, Shiuna and two colleagues were suspended by the Maldivian government over remarks regarding India's promotion of the Lakshadweep islands as a tourist destination.