Iranian women chop off hair, burn down hijabs to condemn Mahsa Amini's death: Agonising videos emerge on internet

Iranian women protest | Photo: Screengrab (@AlinejadMasih)

The demise of 22-year-old Iranian woman, Mahsa Amini while in police custody for not wearing hijab 'properly' has sparked a huge wave of rage in Iranian women. The women as a protest against the oppressive system are burning their hijabs and cutting their hair. Many emotional and enraged videos are surfacing on social platforms.

People marched down to Trehan Hijab Street, or “headscarf street," in the capital city. As per reports, as many as six people have been killed since the start of the protest against hijab laws and the morality police followed by Mahsa Amini's death.

The Iranian police have not provided any other explanation behind the arrest of Mahsa Amini. Amini's mother told Iranian news outlets that her daughter was following the rules and wearing a long, loose robe. Amini was detained as she exited the subway with her brother, despite his pleas that they were visitors to the city, claims her mother.

This is what bravery looks like. I am in awe of the courage of Iranian women and their plight for justice, freedom of choice, equality and a better future.



#mahsaamini pic.twitter.com/ZC7JyYsspO — King Raam (@kingraam) September 20, 2022

Forced hijab is not “cultural.” Here are pre-1979 images of women in Iran and women protesting forced veiling at the inception of the Islamic Republic. And the vast majority of Iranian women who leave Iran remove their veils. pic.twitter.com/dD5dNs5oQM September 18, 2022

Iranian women removing their hijabs in protest and chanting ‘death to the dictator’ at the funeral of 22yr old woman who was killed after being arrested for breaking the hijab rule. These women are simply inspirational! pic.twitter.com/JereUlsiW8 — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) September 17, 2022

Unprecedented scenes in Iran: woman sits on top of utility box and cuts her hair in main square in Kerman to protest death of Mahsa Amini after her arrest by the morality police. People clap their hands and chant “Death to the dictator.” #مهسا_امینی pic.twitter.com/2oyuKV80Ac September 20, 2022

Read: In Pics: Iranian women protest against 'moral policing' by chopping off hair, burning hijab