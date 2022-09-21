Search icon
Iranian women chop off hair, burn down hijabs to condemn Mahsa Amini's death: Agonising videos emerge on internet

Iranian women march down Hijab street and burn their headscarf in protest followed by the death of Mahsa Amini for not wearing hijab properly.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 21, 2022, 04:26 PM IST

Iranian women protest | Photo: Screengrab (@AlinejadMasih)

The demise of 22-year-old Iranian woman, Mahsa Amini while in police custody for not wearing hijab 'properly' has sparked a huge wave of rage in Iranian women.  The women as a protest against the oppressive system are burning their hijabs and cutting their hair. Many emotional and enraged videos are surfacing on social platforms. 

People marched down to Trehan Hijab Street, or “headscarf street,"  in the capital city. As per reports, as many as six people have been killed since the start of the protest against hijab laws and the morality police followed by Mahsa Amini's death. 

The Iranian police have not provided any other explanation behind the arrest of Mahsa Amini. Amini's mother told Iranian news outlets that her daughter was following the rules and wearing a long, loose robe. Amini was detained as she exited the subway with her brother, despite his pleas that they were visitors to the city, claims her mother. 

 

 

 

 

 

