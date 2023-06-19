Search icon
Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, wanted in India, shot dead a year after NIA declared Rs 10 lakh reward on him

A cash reward of Rs 10 lakh was declared against the Canada-based chief of the pro-Khalistani outfit Khalistan Tiger Force, Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 12:04 PM IST

Hardeep Singh Nijjar

Canada-based pro-Khalistan leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was declared a 'wanted terrorist' by the Indian government, was shot dead by two unidentified gunmen at the parking lot of Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in the Punjabi-dominated Surrey city of British Columbia province.

He was the president of Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara. Nijjar, a resident of a village in Jalandhar, was associated with the separatist organisation, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), which is banned in India.

He had played a key role in organising the Khalistan referendum in Brampton City. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) last year filed a charge sheet against four persons, including Nijjar, in connection with a conspiracy to kill Hindu priest Kamaldeep Sharma in Jalandhar on January 31, 2021.

A cash reward of Rs 10 lakh was declared against the Canada-based chief of the pro-Khalistani outfit Khalistan Tiger Force, Nijjar.

The three others charge-sheeted in the case are Kamaljeet Sharma and Ram Singh, who attacked the priest at the directions of Nijjar and his associate Arshdeep Singh alias Prabh.

According to the NIA, the conspiracy was hatched by accused Arshdeep and Nijjar, both based in Canada, to disturb the peace and disrupt the communal harmony in Punjab by killing a Hindu priest.

India had asked the Canadian authorities to take action against Nijjar for his alleged involvement in terrorist acts in Punjab. Last year the Punjab Police had sought the extradition of Nijjar as he was wanted in cases related to acts of reviving terrorism in the state.

The police were demanding his extradition in pursuance of a lookout circular (LOC) issued on January 23, 2015, and a red corner notice issued on March 14, 2016.

Nijjar was designated as an 'individual terrorist' by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in July 2020. The NIA said Nijjar had been proactively involved in recruiting, training, financing, and operationalising pro-Khalistan terrorist modules for spreading terror in India. He was involved in giving inflammatory and hateful speeches through social media platforms.

Nijjar had been accused of killing Ripudaman Singh Malik, the man who was acquitted in the 1985 Air India terrorist bombing case, in Surrey last year.

