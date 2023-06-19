Nita Ambani’s super expensive Birkin bag is worth the price of a luxurious bungalow, know story behind its high price

Nita Ambani

Mukesh Ambani's wife Nita Ambani is a true fashionista who never misses a chance to stun people with her fashion outings. Be it her outfit, footwear, or bags, everything is a style statement by Nita Ambani. At the recent launch of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center, Nita Ambani, yet again, caught everyone's attention. On its third day, Nita Ambani launched a coffee table book. For the event, Nita Ambani wore floral white pants and a jacket by famous designer Anamika Khanna.

Nita Ambani's silk organza outfit featured zardozi floral work with jaali hand embroidery. However, what stood out about Nita Ambani's look was her super expensive bag.

READ | Meet Trupti Toradmal, Adipurush's Sarama, a beauty queen, her father is also Marathi star

Nita Ambani's rare Neige Faubourg Birkin 20 White Matte Aligator handbag worth Rs 3.2 crore

Nita Ambani grabbed headlines as she was spotted carrying a rare Neige Faubourg Birkin 20 White Matte Aligator handbag which can be bought for around 4,00,000 USD or Rs 3.2 crores (according to a 2022 private sale).

One will easily be able to buy a luxurious bungalow with the money that Nita Ambani spent on her bag.

Talking about the rare Neige Faubourg Birkin 20 White Matte Aligator handbag, the design of the bag is unique as it has the shape of a building with orange hanging on the window. The exterior of the bag is designed with five different letters and the bag is quite popular because of its unique quality.

READ | 7 actors who married their childhood love

Why is Nita Ambani's bag so expensive?

Hermès Birkin bags are notoriously difficult to buy. The reason for this is not only the exorbitant price but because Hermès designs very selective bags. One has to wait months, even years, to be offered one of these bags. The buyer engages in a lot of pre-shopping to build rapport with their sales associates.

Hermès released the very first Faubourg Brikin in 2019. Its design captured the architectural grandeur of the brand’s flagship store at 24 Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré in Paris.

In 2021, Hermès released two more versions of the Faubourg bag and Nita Ambani owns one of them - the Snow Faubourg which is the most expensive version of it.