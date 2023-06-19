Meet Trupti Toradmal, Adipurush's Sarama, a beauty queen, her father is also Marathi star

Trupti Toradmal

Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush was released last week. Over the past few days, there have been a lot of discussions regarding the film, while some have trolled it, others have found some things of value in Om Raut's magnum opus. One thing which people have been looking for and appreciating is actress Trupti Toradmal, who plays the role of Sarama in the film. In the Hindu epic Ramayana, Sarama is the wife of Vibhishana, the brother of Ravana, the demon (rakshasa) king of Lanka.

Trupti Toradmal is a beautiful Marathi actress and Adipurush was her debut film. Trupti Toradmal's father Madhukar Todarmal is also a veteran actor of Marathi cinema and has proved his mettle in various films.

Trupti Todarmal, born in Mumbai on November 22, 1992, has worked in 2 Marathi films. Trupti Todarmal got recognition from the film Savita Damodar Paranjpe in the year 2018. After this, Trupti Todarmal is continuously active in films.

Trupti Toradmal's second Marathi film was Fatteshikast in the year 2019. Fatteshikast is an Indian Marathi language historical drama film directed by Digpal Lanjekar. It's the second movie of the series in an eight movies series on the Maratha Empire. It was followed by the movie Pawankhind.

Fatteshikast depicts the historical encounter between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the subahdar and general of the Mughal army, Shaista Khan at Pune's Lal Mahal.

It was in 2023 that Trupti Toradmal then made her debut as Sarama in the film Adipurush, directed by Om Raut.

After the release of Adipurush, the character of Trupti Toradmal as Sarama is gaining appreciation from the audience.