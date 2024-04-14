Israel-Iran conflict: What we know so far about the dangerous new chapter of old rivals

Iran launched drones and missiles at Israel on Saturday, escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Iran launched a significant aerial assault on Israel, utilizing explosive drones and missiles, in retaliation for an Israeli attack on an Iranian consulate building in Damascus that resulted in casualties, including high-ranking members of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards. The assault triggered air raid sirens across Israel, with more than 300 launches reported, the majority intercepted by Israeli defense systems, including the 'Arrow' Aerial Defense System. Minor infrastructure damage occurred at an IDF base in southern Israel.

In response, US President Joe Biden condemned the attacks, pledging a coordinated G7 diplomatic response and stating the United States aided Israel in intercepting the majority of the drones and missiles. France was noted for its assistance in defending Israel's airspace.

Israel took precautionary measures, closing all schools and educational systems and prohibiting public events with over 1,000 attendees. The United Nations Security Council scheduled a meeting to address Israel's request for condemnation of Iran's actions and the designation of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization.

India expressed concern over the escalation, urging immediate de-escalation and diplomatic solutions while providing support to its citizens in the region. Several world powers, including France, Germany, Canada, Japan, and the United Kingdom, condemned Iran's attacks, affirming Israel's right to self-defense. The UK reinforced its military presence in the Middle East, while China called for calm and restraint.

Israel reopened its airspace with caution, impacting flight schedules. Residents in certain regions were instructed to remain in protected spaces until further notice.

President Biden assured Israel of US support while refraining from direct involvement in Israeli retaliation against Iran to prevent broader conflict. Ukraine condemned Iran's use of similar tactics to Russia's in its attacks, drawing on its own experiences. Air India suspended flights to Tel Aviv due to heightened tensions, and the Indian Ministry of External Affairs advised against travel to Israel and Iran, urging citizens to register with embassies for assistance.

The Indian embassy in Israel issued safety advisories, emphasizing adherence to local authorities' protocols. US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin reiterated the US's reluctance for conflict with Iran but affirmed readiness to protect forces and support Israel's defense, noting intercepted threats under President Biden's direction.

On Sunday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged in a telephone discussion with Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz, expressing India's apprehensions regarding the escalating tensions between Iran and Israel. The conversation comes amidst Iran's recent offensive, wherein it launched numerous drones and missiles directly targeting Israel. This action was purportedly in retaliation to a suspected Israeli attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus on April 1.