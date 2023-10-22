Headlines

Israel intensifies attack against Hamas after Gaza receives aid; Hezbollah, Islamic Jihad face air strikes

Israel is now cracking down on militant groups present in Gaza after allowing food and healthcare aid to the citizens of the war-torn area.

Latest News

ANI

Updated: Oct 22, 2023, 08:50 AM IST

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Sunday said that IDF and Israel Securities Authorities carried out an aerial strike at the Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorist compound in the Al-Ansar Mosque in Jenin.

Taking to X, the Israel Defence Forces said that the recent IDF intel revealed that the Mosque was used as a command centre to plan and carry out terrorist attacks against civilians.

In a post shared on X, the IDF stated, "The IDF & ISA just conducted an aerial strike on a Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorist compound in the Al-Ansar Mosque in Jenin. Recent IDF intel revealed that the Mosque was used as a command center to plan and execute terrorist attacks against civilians."

In another post on X, the IDF stated that its soldiers hit a terrorist cell trying to launch anti-tank missiles towards northern Israel. The IDF in a post shared on X stated, "Hamas wants the world to believe that they are a humanitarian organization. Don't fall for their trap."

In the video posted by IDF on X, the Israel Defense Forces spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said, "Hamas in the past 24 hours, as well as the days before, but especially in the last 24 hours has been trying to present itself as a humanitarian organization to the world after the release of the two hostages yesterday. The world cannot forget Hamas is worse than ISIS."

The Israeli Air Force stressed that Hamas uses the residents of the Gaza Strip as human shields and launches rockets from civilian infrastructure.

Taking to X, the Israeli Air Force stated, "The Hamas terrorist organization uses the residents of the Gaza Strip as human shields, and launches rockets from civilian infrastructure, areas and buildings in the Gaza Strip."

The IDF said that they have identified about 550 failed launches fired by Hamas that landed in Gaza since October 7.

Taking to X, the IDF stated, "Since Oct 7, the IDF has identified about 550 failed launches fired by Hamas that landed inside Gaza. The Hamas terrorist organization launches rockets from civilian infrastructure, areas and buildings in Gaza, injuring their own civilians."

On Saturday, IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari said that it will increase airstrikes on Gaza "from today (Saturday)," CNN reported.

While addressing a briefing in Tel Aviv, he said, "We will increase our strikes, minimize the risk to our troops in the next stages of the war, and we will intensify the strikes, starting from today."

Asked whether Israel has halted its ground operation in Gaza due to US pressure, Hagari stated that Israeli forces will launch such operations when the conditions for the military are optimal. He stated that IDF continued to carry out air strikes over the past day, according to a CNN report.

"Our main effort in Gaza is to eliminate the terrorists, and especially those involved in the massacre on Saturday two weeks ago," he said, referring to the attack carried out by Hamas on October 7, CNN reported.

He further said, "We continue to destroy terror targets ahead of the next stage of the war, and are focusing on our readiness to the next stage."

Hagari stressed that the humanitarian situation in Gaza is "not good." He also updated the number of soldiers killed and hostages taken, The Jerusalem Post reported.

He said, "The humanitarian situation in Gaza is not good. We continue to tell residents to move south. The humanitarian aid will only go to the south, while the IDF continues to step up attacks against Hamas in the north."

According to The Jerusalem Post report, Hagari said that Israel had been in touch with the families of 307 fallen soldiers so far. He raised the number of hostages to 210 and added that Israel continues to gather intelligence and inform families as soon as they know something new."

