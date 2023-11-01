Israel-Hamas war: How India abstaining from UNGA vote has backed Netanyahu’s agenda in Gaza

India decided to abstain from the vote calling for a ‘humanitarian truce’ in Gaza in the midst of Israel’s crackdown on terror group Hamas after the 7/10 attacks.

As Israel is continuing its relentless attacks against Hamas in Gaza, India has continued to maintain its relations with the nations during the war, deciding to abstain from voting at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) as nations called for a “humanitarian truce” between the two countries.

Israel and Palestine have been clashing for the last five decades, and India has always maintained its long-standing opinion in finding a resolution to the conflict, it refused to vote in the UNGA calling for a ceasefire in Gaza on humanitarian grounds.

Israel President Benjamin Netanyahu reacted to India's decision to abstain from voting in the UNGA resolution behind the war, calling the pact for a truce put up “deeply flawed”. India had abstained from voting because the resolution had no mention of condemnation of the terror group Hamas.

As quoted by ANI, Netanyahu said on the UNGA vote, “I think that resolution was deeply flawed and I am sorry to say that even many of our friends did not even... insist that there could be a flaw or a powerful condemnation of the horrors that were committed here...that there are horrors that no civilised country, including your country and so many others would tolerate."

While UNGA adopted a resolution calling for an “immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce" between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, India decided to abstain from the vote for the protection of civilians in the war-torn area, where over 8000 have died so far.

The draft resolution was adopted by the assembly after 120 nations voted for it, 14 nations voted against and 45 nations including Iceland, India, Panama, Greece, and others decided to abstain from voting.

However, India has been maintaining its long-standing position on the conflict, calling for humanitarian aid for Gaza all the while supporting their age-old friends Israel.

