Headlines

Arvind Kejriwal to be arrested on November 2? Atishi speculates what next as top AAP leaders face charges

Uttar Pradesh train derailment: 2 coaches of superfast Suhaildev Express derail at Prayagraj station

Israel-Hamas war: How India abstaining from UNGA vote has backed Netanyahu’s agenda in Gaza

Javed Ali calls Saaqiya from Sultan Of Delhi one of his favourite songs, compares it with Jashn-E-Bahaaraa | Exclusive

Meet co-founder who left Rs 28 lakh salary job to start his business, now earns Rs 1 crore per month

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Arvind Kejriwal to be arrested on November 2? Atishi speculates what next as top AAP leaders face charges

Uttar Pradesh train derailment: 2 coaches of superfast Suhaildev Express derail at Prayagraj station

Israel-Hamas war: How India abstaining from UNGA vote has backed Netanyahu’s agenda in Gaza

In pics: Bollywood celebs at grand launch of Jio World Plaza

Popular actors who ran away from home for films

10 biggest flops of Amitabh Bachchan

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

ALERT: What is SIM swapping scam and how to protect yourself

Baghel has only 40 days left as a chief minister, says BJP's former CM Chhattisgarh Raman Singh

Kerala blast: Security heightened around churches, metro stations and other public places in Delhi

Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi radiate love, Chiranjeevi blesses couple, photos from Haldi celebration go viral

Anil Kapoor says 12th Fail took him back to his struggling days of facing roadblocks, congratulates team for success

Richa Chadha shares cryptic post on karma, netizens feel it's a dig at Kangana Ranaut over Tejas' failure

HomeWorld

World

Israel-Hamas war: How India abstaining from UNGA vote has backed Netanyahu’s agenda in Gaza

India decided to abstain from the vote calling for a ‘humanitarian truce’ in Gaza in the midst of Israel’s crackdown on terror group Hamas after the 7/10 attacks.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 01, 2023, 06:39 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

As Israel is continuing its relentless attacks against Hamas in Gaza, India has continued to maintain its relations with the nations during the war, deciding to abstain from voting at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) as nations called for a “humanitarian truce” between the two countries.

Israel and Palestine have been clashing for the last five decades, and India has always maintained its long-standing opinion in finding a resolution to the conflict, it refused to vote in the UNGA calling for a ceasefire in Gaza on humanitarian grounds.

Israel President Benjamin Netanyahu reacted to India's decision to abstain from voting in the UNGA resolution behind the war, calling the pact for a truce put up “deeply flawed”. India had abstained from voting because the resolution had no mention of condemnation of the terror group Hamas.

As quoted by ANI, Netanyahu said on the UNGA vote, “I think that resolution was deeply flawed and I am sorry to say that even many of our friends did not even... insist that there could be a flaw or a powerful condemnation of the horrors that were committed here...that there are horrors that no civilised country, including your country and so many others would tolerate."

While UNGA adopted a resolution calling for an “immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce" between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, India decided to abstain from the vote for the protection of civilians in the war-torn area, where over 8000 have died so far.

The draft resolution was adopted by the assembly after 120 nations voted for it, 14 nations voted against and 45 nations including Iceland, India, Panama, Greece, and others decided to abstain from voting.

However, India has been maintaining its long-standing position on the conflict, calling for humanitarian aid for Gaza all the while supporting their age-old friends Israel.

READ | Israel-Hamas war: At UN, Israeli envoy calls Hamas 'modern-day Nazis, rulers of...'

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Zee Auto Awards 2023: Take a look at the winners in 4-wheeler category

Verbal spat erupts between Air India, Akasa Air CEOs over poaching of pilots

Isha Ambani led Rs 8.4 lakh crore firm launches new fashion brand, aims to take on Tata-backed Zudio, Urbanic

Can Pakistan still qualify for ICC World Cup 2023 semi-finals? Know last option for Babar Azam’s squad

Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi radiate love, Chiranjeevi blesses couple, photos from Haldi celebration go viral

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE