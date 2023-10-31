Headlines

HomeWorld

World

Israel-Hamas war: At UN, Israeli envoy calls Hamas 'modern-day Nazis, rulers of...'

Gilad Erdan stressed that the world is "deafeningly silent" just like in the rise of Nazism. He said that Hamas has been abusing Palestinians for the past 16 years. He said that Hamas murdered hundreds of Palestinians when it took power in Gaza in 2007.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 31, 2023, 10:42 AM IST

Israel's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Gilad Erdan has called Hamas "modern-day Nazis" and added that the terrorist group is not seeking a solution to the conflict. He said that Hamas is interested in the annihilation of the Jewish people. 

While addressing the UN Security Council meeting on the Israel-Hamas war on Monday (local time), he said, "Hamas are modern-day Nazis. From their appalling inhumane violence to identical genocidal ideologies, Hamas is not seeking a solution to the conflict. They are not interested in dialogue. The only solution Hamas is interested in is the final solution, the annihilation of the Jewish people and may I remind my colleagues, they are rulers of Gaza and not you."

Gilad Erdan stressed that the world is "deafeningly silent" just like in the rise of Nazism. He said that Hamas has been abusing Palestinians for the past 16 years. He said that Hamas murdered hundreds of Palestinians when it took power in Gaza in 2007. 

"Hamas Nazis have spent the past 16 years ruling Gaza. 16 years abusing Palestinians and butchering anyone who opposed them, opposes them. When Hamas took power in Gaza in 2007, you all know it very well they murdered hundreds of Palestinians with their own hands. They threw them off rooftops. They used Palestinians as human shields, building terror bases under hospitals and missile launchers next to schools. What do you expect us to do? They hoard medical supplies, food and fuel for themselves when these resources could benefit their people," Erdan said.

He accused Hamas terrorists of operating inside and under hospitals, including Shifa Hospital. He said that Hamas is not allowing the people of Gaza to leave an active war zone by relocating to the south. He stated that Israel has approved dozens of daily trucks of humanitarian supplies. However, Israel refuses to supply Hamas with any kind of aid. 

"I assume ... forgot to tell you about it. They also deleted the tweet that was telling you about it. Their leaders live in luxury in Doha and Istanbul. They don't even live in the Gaza Strip, their leaders, as their people, live in poverty. Hamas ISIS terrorists are operating inside and under hospitals, including Shifa Hospital, which houses their command center. I reiterate it," Gilad Erdan said.

"Hamas is preventing Gazans from leaving an active war zone by heading south. Hamas is holding roughly half a million litres of fuel right now as we speak next to Rafah Crossing. Everything can be checked in any discussion about lack of fuel, your demands should be directed at Hamas. Israel has approved dozens of daily, more than dozens of daily trucks of humanitarian supplies, including food, water and medical equipment. But, Israel refuses to supply the enemy, Hamas, with any aid in accordance with international law," he added. 

Gilad Erdan said that some of the members of the UNSC have not learned anything in the past 80 years. He said that he and his team would wear yellow stars until the UNSC condemned the atrocities of Hamas and demanded the immediate release of Israeli hostages.

"Today after innocent Jewish babies were burned alive. This council is still silent. Some member states have learned nothing in the past 80 years. Some of you have forgotten why this body was established. So, I will remind you. From this day on, each time you look at me, you will remember what staying silent in the face of evil means," Gilad Erdan said.

"Just like my grandparents and the grandparents of millions of Jews, from now on, my team and I will wear Yellow stars. We will wear this star until you wake up and condemn the atrocities of Hamas and demand the immediate release of our hostages. We walk with a yellow star as a pride, a reminder that we swore to fight back to defend ourselves. Never again is now," he added.

