World

Israel-Hamas war: Assassination attempt on Palestinian President in West Bank area

Israel-Hamas war: A radical militant group named 'Sons of Abu Jandal' claimed responsibility for the attack on Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 08, 2023, 01:43 PM IST

An assassination attempt was made against Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas as his convoy was attacked in the West Bank area on Tuesday amid the Israel-Hamas war. A radical militant group named 'Sons of Abu Jandal' claimed responsibility for the attack. A bodyguard of the Palestinian President was killed in the assassination attempt.

Further details to be updated

 

