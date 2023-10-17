Israel closes in on Hamas militants amid series of Gaza bombings; IDF names top operatives in terror group

Headlines

Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Indian batters who scored century in World Cup against Bangladesh

Chand Jalne Laga: Vishal Aditya Singh says he was waiting to spearhead love story after Bigg Boss 13

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Get best offers for every music lovers and guitarists

Meet man who heads Rs 7,121 crore company, son of billionaire with Rs 23,350 crore net worth

Kangana Ranaut calls Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel 'first chosen PM of Bharat' as she promotes Tejas at Statue of Unity

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Indian batters who scored century in World Cup against Bangladesh

Chand Jalne Laga: Vishal Aditya Singh says he was waiting to spearhead love story after Bigg Boss 13

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Get best offers for every music lovers and guitarists

Alia Bhatt, Allu Arjun, Kriti Sanon receive National Film Awards

8 lingerie brands owned by Indian billionaires

Air pollution: 7 Herbs and spices to boost lung health

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

Israel Hamas War: Netanyahu warns Hezbollah and Iran amid the escalating war, 'you will be harmed'

Israel thanks India for standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the country In Fight Against Hamas

Israel Hamas War: Horrifying! ice cream trucks being used to store dead bodies as Israel bombs Gaza

Chand Jalne Laga: Vishal Aditya Singh says he was waiting to spearhead love story after Bigg Boss 13

Alia Bhatt chooses to wear her wedding saree as she receives her Best Actress award at the 69th National Film Awards

Dhak Dhak producer Pranjal Khandhdiya on slice-of-life cinema: 'Audience shouldn't evaluate films based on box office'

HomeWorld

World

Israel closes in on Hamas militants amid series of Gaza bombings; IDF names top operatives in terror group

Israeli forces have identifies the hierarchy of the Hamas operatives, and have put the top operatives of the militant force on their radar.

article-main
Latest News

ANI

Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 06:08 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

As the Israeli military is all set to launch a ground invasion in the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Tuesday identified the organisational hierarchy of the terror group and vowed to destroy and dismantle Hamas by targeting its top brass, who were "responsible" for the attacks against Israeli civilians.

The IDF posted on X, the entire hierarchy of Hamas and among them were the group's leader Ismail Haniyeh, Yahya Sinwar whom the Israeli military calls the hard-line leader of Hamas in Gaza and El Deif, the alleged mastermind of the October 7 attack.

The extent of the invasion in the Gaza Strip and the time of carrying it out may be affected by operational considerations, as tensions grow on the northern border.

Before Hamas's win in the Palestinian elections against Fatah in 2006, Ismail Haniyeh was not a prominent member of the terror group's leadership. After the electoral victory, his star began to rise. He was appointed Prime Minister of the Palestinian Authority in the Gaza Strip, and his wealth grew rapidly, according to The Times of Israel.

The Israeli military calls Yahya Sinwar, the hard-line leader of Hamas in Gaza, the "face of evil." Senior officers say he is the top target for the tens of thousands of Israeli troops poised to invade the coastal enclave and destroy its leadership. Long considered a brutal enforcer within Hamas and an implacable enemy of Israel, Sinwar served more than two decades in Israeli prisons before being released in a 2011 prisoner swap. He emerged as the militant group's leader in Gaza -- its top leadership resides abroad -- in 2017, The New York Times reported.

Mohammed Diab Ibrahim al-Masri, aka El Deif (the Guest), because, for long, he has stayed in different houses every night to avoid being tracked, and killed, by Israel. He's now in charge of Hamas' military wing, the Al Qassem Brigades. In 1996 El Deif, an accomplished bomb maker, was behind a wave of four suicide attacks that killed 65 people in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv and other outrages intended to derail the peace process, CNN reported.

With tens of thousands of soldiers ordered to capture Gaza City and destroy the enclave's current leadership, the Israeli military is preparing to invade the Gaza Strip soon. The military has announced that its ultimate goal is to wipe out the top political and military hierarchy of Hamas.

Meanwhile, the terror group's military spokesman, Abu Obeida, claimed that they were holding between 200 and 250 hostages in Gaza, the Times of Israel reported, adding that while there was no definitive count, due to "security and practical difficulties", it is understood that he captives from the November 7 terror attacks totaling nearly 200.

In a televised statement, Hamas said about 50 others are being held by other "resistance factions elsewhere." Foreign hostages are "our guests," Obeida said, vowing to protect and release them whenever conditions "on the ground" allow for it, Times of Israel reported.

Echoing the IDF's pledge to destroy Hamas, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier today told Russian President Vladimir Putin that Israel will 'not stop' until Hamas is destroyed.

"The Prime Minister made it clear that Israel had been attacked by brutal and abhorrent murderers, had gone to war determined and united, and would not stop until it had destroyed Hamas's military and governing capabilities," the Israel PM's office tweeted from its official handle on X.

READ | Meet world’s first billionaire and it's not Warren Buffett or Bill Gates

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'India-Pakistan series lacks…': Gautam Gambhir's interesting take on IND-PAK matches

NEET success story: This farmer’s daughter got married at 8, battled poverty; cracked medical exam with AIR...

What is Blue Aadhaar card? Know its importance, how to apply

Navratri 2023 Day 2: Maa Brahmacharini puja vidhi, colour, mantra, significance

Meet world's smartest CEO, who is leading Rs 623 crore profit firm; not Sundar Pichai, Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE