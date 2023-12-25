Headlines

World

World

Indian student stranded in US after Lyft driver flees with luggage

Shreya Verma, a graduate student at Harvard University's Graduate School of Design, was looted and left stranded in the streets of the United States.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated: Dec 25, 2023, 10:32 AM IST

article-main
An Indian student in the United States claimed she was abandoned on a Boston street after a Lyft driver fled with her stuff. Shreya Verma, a graduate student at Harvard University's Graduate School of Design, has talked about the tragic incident on LinkedIn.

The Cambridge resident claimed the cab driver abruptly cancelled the ride and left with her bags as she was heading to Logan International Airport for a flight to India. She claims that the driver stole her electronics, OPT/EAD Card, VISA, and passport. According to Shreya, there was a $30,000 loss.

Shreya took the matter on LinkedIn and wrote, "I have been actively seeking assistance from Lyft customer service, but unfortunately, crucial driver details remain elusive, compounding the challenges I am already facing. I implore Lyft to promptly contact the driver, urging the immediate return of my belongings. Equally important is providing the necessary ride details to the Cambridge Police Department, as it is critical for the ongoing legal proceedings."

The Corporation of the City of Cambridge and the Cambridge Police Department are actively working with Shreya, she continued, adding that "lack of pertinent information is hindering progress."  She added, The mandated legal procedures, involving subpoenas, court orders, and search warrants, are proving to be time-consuming and emotionally taxing."

"The apparent lack of empathy in Lyft response is disheartening. As a loyal customer facing an unprecedented crisis, I seek immediate assistance. Your cooperation in this matter is not just a customer service expectation; it is a moral imperative. Failure to address this promptly will leave me with no choice but to pursue legal avenues," Shreya said.

David Risher, the CEO of Lyft, commented on Shreya's LinkedIn post. He penned, "Very sorry you're going through this, Shreya. That's absolutely awful. Our team is on it."

