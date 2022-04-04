I am not against any country, I am not anti-American: Imran Khan

Headlines

Girl in hot black saree grooves to 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani', viral video raises mercury level

This star kid, daughter of superstar, left films after marrying India's highest tax payer; can you recognise her?

Meet the man who runs Rs 17,000 crore company, competing with Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Birla, his net worth is…

Sara Ali Khan says she is 'not fazed' by people's criticism of her religious beliefs or dressing sense: 'I don’t care'

DNA TV Show: Dabur Honey fails key purity test, triggers health concerns

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This star kid, daughter of superstar, left films after marrying India's highest tax payer; can you recognise her?

Meet the man who runs Rs 17,000 crore company, competing with Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Birla, his net worth is…

Sara Ali Khan says she is 'not fazed' by people's criticism of her religious beliefs or dressing sense: 'I don’t care'

Fatty liver: Yoga asanas to keep liver healthy

10 Bollywood celebrities with weird phobias

Skin Infection: 5 home remedies to treat scabies

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Kabir Duhan Singh's dreamy wedding with lady love Seema Chahal

In pics: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani open advance booking for Satyaprem Ki Katha in Mumbai

Viral Photos of the Day: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma pose together, Urfi Javed raises the temperature in stylish outfit

Zee National Achievers' Awards: "Publications Will Never Be Irrelevant," says CEO Of Vani Prakashan

How Social Media Played Important Role In Nuh Incident? Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij Explains

DNA: Is Dabur Honey Pure? Cancer Causing Chemicals Found In Branded Honey!

Sara Ali Khan says she is 'not fazed' by people's criticism of her religious beliefs or dressing sense: 'I don’t care'

This star kid, daughter of superstar, left films after marrying India's highest tax payer; can you recognise her?

This box office bomb is rated as worst Indian film ever; and not Adipurush, RGV Ki Aag, Jaani Dushman, Himmatwala, Karzz

HomeWorld

World

I am not against any country, I am not anti-American: Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said that he does not have any mal-intent towards the US.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 04, 2022, 08:28 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday that he is not "anti-American" and wants stronger ties with the US on the basis of mutual respect, Express Tribune reported.

During an interactive question and answer session with the public, the premier stated that he does not have any mal-intent towards the US, but rather aims towards a mutual friendship with the superpower, free from interference in domestic affairs against public interest.

"I am not against any country, I am not anti-American, but yes, we can be against certain policies. I want the two countries to have friendship, which means having mutual respect," Khan said.

"When a country gives an order to another country and you fight their war, hear `do more` while you lose your people and suffer devastation in your country and in the end does not even say thank you ? that is what I am against," Khan said.

The PM's statements referred to the ruling party's allegations that the vote of no-confidence against him in the National Assembly (NA) was funded by foreign powers.

In response to queries, Khan said that the US' interference would create poor relations between the countries.

READ | Elon Musk becomes Twitter's top shareholder after acquiring 9.2 percent stake

"Death is better than servitude to another country," Khan said as he blamed the leaders of the joint Opposition for "indulging the bad habits" of foreign powers.

The premier also accused the Opposition of accepting foreign funds to buy Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers.

He further stated that the Opposition used public funds to garner support in the Lower House, Express Tribune reported.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Turn Ideas Into Successful Businesses With Adam Stott’s Business Circle Coaching Program

Canada PM Justin Trudeau, wife Sophie separate after 18 years of marriage

Adhyayan Suman opens up on facing backlash for speaking against ex Kangana Ranaut: ‘People apologized to me after...'

Haryana clashes: Elaborate security arrangements made at sensitive places, says Delhi Police

What is facekini, bizarre skincare trend gaining popularity in China due to heat?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Kabir Duhan Singh's dreamy wedding with lady love Seema Chahal

In pics: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani open advance booking for Satyaprem Ki Katha in Mumbai

Viral Photos of the Day: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma pose together, Urfi Javed raises the temperature in stylish outfit

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE