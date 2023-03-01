Search icon
‘Horrific shock’: US Hotel allegedly destroys 42 UK student passports

The Barr Beacon School students were on a ski trip to New Hampshire when hotel staff notified them that their passports had been destroyed.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 01, 2023, 07:53 AM IST

A hotel is suspected of mistakenly shredding the passports of 42 students from a Walsall, UK school, leaving them stuck in the US. Students at Barr Beacon School were informed that their passports had been destroyed by hotel management when they were on a ski trip to New Hampshire, according to a BBC report.

Despite having a flight home on Saturday, the students had to stay for an additional four days to obtain their emergency documents.

The school has assured family members of the students that they will handle the matter after the unexpected turn of events. 

"It was a horrific shock really. It's the first time she has been away from family for this long. And what they were doing was really challenging - skiing black runs or blue runs, depending on their experience,” the mother, who did not wish to be named, told BBC. 

The mother told that the instructor leading the excursion supported the youngsters and effectively communicated with them.

School head Katie Hibbs "Forty-one of the passports were destroyed whilst the group were staying at the hotel in New Hampshire."

The applications were finished by the British Embassy, and the students will return on Wednesday. 

