‘Have so much in common, can do a lot by joining forces’: EU chief during India visit

During her visit to India in the midst of the war between Russia and Ukraine, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen pointed out that India and Europe have “a lot in common” and they can “do so much if they join forces.”

During her maiden visit to India, the European Union chief said that there is a lot of “untapped potential” between the EU and India. She further praised India on its consumption and goals regarding the usage of renewable energy.

As per news agency ANI, Ursula von der Leyen said during an event, “I think there's a lot of untapped potential between the European Union and India, we have a lot in common. We can do so much together by joining forces for the benefit of our people, climate, and the planet.”

While addressing an event ‘Youth for a Greener Future’, organized by The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) in Delhi, she further said, “We also have innovation in common. I've seen your goals to have 50 percent energy from renewables in 2030. I'm deeply convinced that our world will take the right direction in cutting emissions.”

During her visit to India, von der Leyen has plans to meet with President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Her statements came just as PM Modi inaugurated a 500 kW solar power plant in Jammu and Kashmir’s Palli on April 24.

The EU chief’s visit to India comes just as the war between Russia and Ukraine has entered its third month, with the destruction and loss of life in Ukraine touching new heights with each passing day. The EU has made its stance against Russia clear and has openly condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin.

India, till now, has refrained from taking a clear stance on the Ukraine-Russia conflict and had made it clear that its position on the war will remain neutral. PM Modi has held talks with both Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the middle of the war.

