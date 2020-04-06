Global coronavirus death toll nears 75,000; over 13 lakh confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide

The tracker recorded 1,309,439 cases worldwide and 72,638 deaths as of on Monday midnight.

The number of coronavirus cases worldwide has crossed 13 lakh with more than 74,000 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.

The tracker recorded 1,347,676 cases worldwide and 74,744 deaths. Out of the 13 lakh COVID-19 patients, 277,331 have recovered from the disease.

The United States, which has now become the epicentre of the coronavirus, recorded over 20,000 new cases and 1100 new deaths from COVID-19 between Sunday and Monday, according to the university tracker.

The death toll in the US has now crossed 10,000, now standing at 10,923 with over 3.6 lakh (368,079) confirmed COVID-19 patients.

The global coronavirus death toll reached 72,638 with the highest being recorded from Italy where 16,523 have lost their lives. The death toll in Spain reached 13,341 with 136,675 total cases.

France became the country with the fourth-highest death toll at 8,078 with 5171 new cases and 833 new deaths being recorded on Sunday. The death toll in the United Kingdom and Iran reached 5,373 and 3,739, respectively.

In India, the number of total cases crossed 4,000 on Monday, standing at 4,281 according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The death toll, too, crossed 100. While 111 people have died of the disease, 318 have been cured or discharged after treatment.

In light of the heightened concern on the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in India, the country has been placed under complete lockdown for 21 days. Authorities have asked citizens to maintain strict social distancing to cut the spread of the virus outbreak.