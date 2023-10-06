Four members of Indian-origin family found dead in US

The Plainsboro Township Police Department, in a press release, said that the deceased have been identified as Tej Pratap Singh (43), his wife Sonal Parihar (42) and their two minor children who were found dead in the evening on October 4.

An Indian-origin couple and their two children were found dead at their residence in Plainsboro town of New Jersey in US, and the case is being investigated as a homicide, said the Plainsboro Township Police Department.

The Plainsboro Township Police Department, in a press release, said that the deceased have been identified as Tej Pratap Singh (43), his wife Sonal Parihar (42) and their two minor children who were found dead in the evening on October 4.

The police said, "At approximately 4:37 pm, authorities received a 911 call requesting a welfare check at a residence on Titus Lane in Plainsboro. Upon their arrival Plainsboro Police Department discovered four deceased victims in the house."

Police added, "This tragedy remains under investigation and autopsies are being performed today. An initial investigation led by Detective Will Atkinson of the Plainsboro Police Department and Detective Javier Morillo the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office determined that there is no threat to the public."

Authorities have also asked for relevant information related to the case from the common public. The Mayor of the Peter Cantu Plainsboro Township expressed grief about the incident and said that the Plainsboro community experienced a heartbreaking loss of life.

"We are all saddened by this tragic event. What happened in our community is beyond comprehension", stated Mayor Peter Cantu.

Plainsboro police officers are currently working with their law enforcement colleagues to conclude the investigation"Please be assured that this is an isolated occurrence and there are no additional concerns for the safety and well-being of the community related to this incident," Blanchard said.

"Our public safety personnel remain vigilant and resilient, and will continue to ensure the safety of the Plainsboro community," the joint statement said. (ANI)