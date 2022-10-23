Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan booked in 'attempted murder' case in Islamabad | Photo: File

A case of "attempted murder" was registered against PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan, as per the Geo TV report. Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha, the leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and a member of the National Assembly, filed the charge at the Secretariat police station in Islamabad on Saturday.

This occurred a day after Ranjha was assaulted in front of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) building in Islamabad by supporters of the PTI who were outraged by the ECP's decision to remove Imran Khan from the race in the Toshakhana case.

When Ranjha appeared as a plaintiff in the Toshakhana case before the commission, he claimed in the FIR that he was attacked. According to the FIR, Ranjha was assaulted with the "intent of murder" when he left the ECP at the "behest of PTI leadership." Ranjha further claimed that attempts were made to break the glass of his car in order to get entry.

READ | Xi Jinping secures record 3rd term as China President, Premier Li dropped in major shake-up

While the ruling coalition applauded the judgement, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) is still optimistic in the Islamabad High Court, according to a story published on Saturday by Dawn. In response to the incident, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated that the ECP had given out justice and encouraged the PTI leaders and members not to impose their will on the law.

The head of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) filed a petition with the Islamabad High Court earlier on Saturday, appealing the decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to disqualify him in the Toshakhana case.

According to Geo News, the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) requested that the IHC declare, discover, and hold the ECP order to be in violation of Article 63 of the Constitution's established legal standards. Imran Khan further asked that the order be put on hold and that further action be halted until the petition's final resolution.

READ | With over 100 Tory supporters, Indian-origin Rishi Sunak becomes first official candidate for UK PM race

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), which issued its decision in the Toshakhana case on Friday, has declared Imran Khan, the leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and a former prime minister, ineligible to serve in the National Assembly.

Imran Khan, party secretary-general Asad Umar, and 100 other party members had previously been charged with two terrorism-related charges for allegedly using violence during the protests. According to reports, the cases were reported to police and federal government complaints.

READ | J-K: Government include 15 more classes to social caste list for reservation benefits

After the Pakistani Election Commission declared Imran Khan guilty of illegally selling gifts from foreign dignitaries and heads of state, he was prohibited from holding public office as of Friday. Khan was charged with abusing his position as premier for 2018–2022, using it to buy and sell presents that were given to the government during foreign trips and cost more than 140 million Pakistani rupees ($635,000). In response, PTI supporters across the nation have staged large-scale protests.

(With inputs from ANI)