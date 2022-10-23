With over 100 Tory supporters, Indian-origin Rishi Sunak becomes first official candidate for UK PM race

UK PM candidate Rishi Sunak (File photo)

After Liz Truss handed in her resignation from the post of the United Kingdom Prime Minister, many names from the Conservative Party were put forward on who is likely to replace her. As of now, Indian-origin British politician Rishi Sunak is leading the race.

The former finance minister of the UK Rishi Sunak has gotten a comfortable lead when it comes to becoming the UK PM face amid the current political crisis. So far, he is the only official candidate for the upcoming elections in the Conservative Party to choose the next prime minister.

A politician becomes a candidate for the UK Presidential elections if they have the support of over 100 MPs from the Conservative Party. As of now, Rishi Sunak has garnered the support of 122 MPs, making him the first official candidate of the PM race.

Meanwhile, it is expected that Rishi Sunak will be battling former UK PM Boris Johnson in the race for the top post, as the BBC tracker suggests that Johnson has 100 backers in the Conservative Party, potentially putting his name on the ballot.

Apart from Sunak and Johnson, a surprise candidate who could make an appearance in the UK PM ballots is Penny Mordaunt. Mordaunt caught a lot of traction through her social media campaign when she uploaded a video titled “The Real Me”, talking about understanding the cost of living in Britain.

The last date to file nominations for the UK Prime Ministerial race is October 24, and phase-wise voting to elect the new PM of the country will take place throughout the week. The new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom will be announced on October 28.

This comes as Liz Truss resigned from the UK PM post on her 45th day at the top post after she received major backlash for making a complete U-turn on the policies she proposed during her campaign, making it the shortest tenure for a PM in the UK.

