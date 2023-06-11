Flight mishap: Air slide opens inside passenger plane hitting crew member, hospitalised | Photo: Zee Media Bureau (Image for representation)

According to an article, a technical problem caused a Delta flight from New York to Los Angeles to make an emergency landing in Utah, New York Post reported. Additionally, after landing, an air slide abruptly released inside the aircraft, injuring a crew member. Later, the crewmember was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

As per the report, there were 168 passengers on board the aircraft. The backup system's temperature gadget, which was necessary for a cooling environment, was not working, according to the pilot. The publication claims that the 7 am Delta aircraft departed from New York and landed in Utah, where passengers were requested to disembark.

The aircraft was scheduled to lift off again in the afternoon, about 1 PM Utah time, following some time for technical repairs. An inflated air slide at the back of the plane unintentionally released as passengers reboarded it and were about to take off while the plane was still at the gate. In the process, one of the crew members was hurt and sent to the hospital. After completing all necessary examinations, the employee was eventually discharged.

A passenger reported that the crew member had secured a back door and that, mistakenly opening the air slide, a panel was forced out of the door, hitting the crew member "like an airbag" of a vehicle. Another traveller said that the slide "exploded" inside the plane.

According to NYP, the aircraft's catering employees accidentally released the slide, which hit the crew worker in the head. Another flight out of Utah was offered for the passengers travelling to Los Angeles.

As per the airlines' official statement, "Delta flight 520, operating from New York-JFK to Los Angeles diverted to Salt Lake City due to a maintenance issue. While on the ground, the same aircraft's slide was deployed by accident. In an effort to get our customers to their final destination as quickly and safely as possible, they have been re-accommodated on a new aircraft. We apologize for the delay to their travelling plans. Nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and people."

