Elon Musk shares his Halloween outfit, leaves Twitter confused about his inspiration

Elon Musk's Halloween costume

Twitter's new CEO and promoter, Elon Musk has shared his Halloween outfit. However, he hasn't revealed who he is dressed as, leaving the microblogging website confused. Several Twitter users couldn't identify who is the inspiration behind the outfit and guessed the names of several Marvel and DC superheroes.

Elon Musk's mother Maye Musk also posed with him in a photo shared on Twitter. "Halloween with my Mom," he tweeted.

Halloween with my Mom pic.twitter.com/xOAgNeeiNN — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2022

