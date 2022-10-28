After Elon Musk buys Twitter, Kangana Ranaut reacts to fan who wants her account to be restored

Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

Kangana Ranaut praised Tesla CEO Elon Musk for seizing control of the microblogging site after her Twitter account was blocked last year. On Friday, Kangana shared a fan's message asking Elon Musk to restore the actor's account on her Instagram Stories.

The post was first shared by the user, who uses the handle moron humour, on Twitter. They published screenshots of Kangana's blocked account and Donald Trump's remark.

The person captioned the post, "In the spirit of 'Freedom of Speech'.. Hope you restore @KanganaTeam as well @elonmusk.."

Sharing a screenshot, they wrote, "Hope your twitter account too is restored soon @kanganaranaut."

After Kangana defended Elon's answer to Kanye West's remark a few days prior, this has happened. She uploaded a Vanity Fair story about Elon Musk with the heading "Get ready for Elon Musk to turn Twitter into a right-wing sewer" on Instagram Stories.

She wrote, "Elon is woke’s new target. They can’t stand anyone, who can think for him or herself, basically, who is self-made, fiery, intelligent and above all sane… To get woke’s sympathy one has to be dimwit, powerless and incompetent… liberals/ wokes have such role models… they have started massive hate campaign against Elon."

Kangana's Twitter account was "permanently suspended for repeated violations" in May of last year.

A Twitter spokesperson said, "We’ve been clear that we will take strong enforcement action on behaviour that has the potential to lead to offline harm. The referenced account has been permanently suspended for repeated violations of Twitter Rules specifically our Hateful Conduct policy and Abusive Behaviour policy. We enforce the Twitter Rules judiciously and impartially for everyone on our service."

Fans will see Kangana in the historical drama Emergency, where she plays the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. It's Kangana's first solo project as a filmmaker.