Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Shehnaaz Gill attend Aayush Sharma's birthday bash

In an inside video, Aayush Sharma was seen feeding cake to Salman Khan. Several videos of other celebs have also surfaced.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 26, 2022, 11:03 AM IST

Numerous celebrities, including Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Shehnaaz Gill, Arbaaz Khan, Chunky Pandey, Sonakshi Sinha, and her rumoured boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal, attended Aayush Sharma's birthday party in Mumbai. On Tuesday night, paparazzi accounts posted images and videos of a number of celebrities at the location, including Palak Tiwari, Neha Sharma, Meezaan Jafri, Varun Sharma, and Manish Malhotra. 

In an inside video, Aayush was seen feeding cake to Salman. Several videos of other celebs have also surfaced. 

Salman Khan was down with Dengue, but has recovered from it. As per the report of Hindustan Times, the portal quoted Sultan star's manager, who confirmed the illness of the actor and said, "Salman contacted dengue and is recovering well now.”  

As Salman is battling the infection, he skipped the Bigg Boss shoot this weekend, and Karan Johar has stepped into his shoes. The Weekend Ka Vaar episode will be hosted by the filmmaker, and Salman will resume the shoots after Diwali. As per the portal, the artist's manager further added, "He will be fine to start shooting after Diwali."  

On the work front, Salman will next be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Last week, Salman Khan confirmed that his upcoming movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which was earlier slated for the last week of December 2022, is now being pushed to Eid 2023. Before that, Yash Raj Films announced that Khan's much-awaited Tiger 3 has also been postponed from Eid 2023 to Diwali 2023.   

Also read: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Salman Khan makes way for Ranveer Singh's Cirkus by postponing Shehnaaz Gill starrer

With the postponement of KKBKKJ, Salman gave an open window to Rohit Shetty's upcoming family entertainer Cirkus. Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde starrer is slated to release in Christmas week, December 23. With the latest development, Cirkus will enjoy a free run at the box office. Salman broke this news with a new still from his upcoming entertainer and even gave a shout-out to Shetty's directorial by saying, "Tiger3 now on Diwali 2023 n Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on Eid 2023. Let’s celebrate Eid, Diwali with #KBKJ and #Tiger3. And this Xmas with #Cirkus." 

