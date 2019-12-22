Headlines

Donald Trump brings new military services US Space Force

The NDAA was signed at a ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland in presence of top defence and military officials. The force will reside within the Department of the Air Force.

Updated: Dec 22, 2019, 09:07 AM IST

United States President Donald Trump has signed into law the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), authorising the creation of the US Space Force as the sixth branch of the country's armed forces.

The NDAA was signed at a ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland in presence of top defence and military officials. The force will reside within the Department of the Air Force.

"Today marks a landmark achievement as we officially inaugurate the newest branch or our military, the U.S. Space Force", said Trump, adding that "this is a very big and important moment."

"Last night I was so proud to have signed the largest Defense Bill ever. The very vital Space Force was created. New planes, ships, missiles, rockets and equipment of every kind, and all made right here in the USA. Additionally, we got Border Wall (being built) funding. Nice!" Trump said in a tweet.

The Space Force is the youngest US military branch to be created, and the first new service since the US Air Force came into being in 1947.

Gen. John Raymond, commander of US Space Command and Air Force Space Command, told media persons at the Pentagon, "the law states that Air Force Space Command will be re-designated the United States Space Force, that will happen immediately,".

