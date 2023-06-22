DNA Verified: Missing Titanic submarine found empty? OceanGate conspiracy brews, know truth here

DNA Verified: Missing Titanic submarine found empty? (File photo)

The missing Titanic submarine, which contained five passengers including two millionaires, has sparked a wide range of conspiracy theories. Meanwhile, there is a viral report which claims that the Titan submersible has been found by the search parties.

A small vessel called the Titan submersible, owned by the company OceanGate, went missing just two hours after it took a deep dive into the Atlantic ocean bed on June 18. The submarine contained five passengers, who had planned to take a tour of the wreckage of the RMS Titanic.

It was said that the submersible vehicle only had 90 hours of oxygen, which is likely to run out by the end of the day today. However, a viral CNN news report claims that the Titanic submarine has now been found. This report is going viral on social media.

The report, allegedly published by CNN, is titled “Missing OceanGate submarine found empty”, and includes a quote from the co-founder of the company, identified as Wendy Rush, who has backed this claim to the media house.

Fact Check: Missing Titan submersible found after three days?

As opposed to the viral claim on social media shown in the alleged CNN report, the missing Titanic submarine and its occupants have not been found yet by the search parties. The search for the OceanGate vessel is still continuing, with no success so far.

CNN has confirmed that the news report screenshot being run in their name is false, and they have not printed anything related to the missing seacraft being found empty. Meanwhile, reports suggest that only three hours of oxygen is left inside the Titan submersible.

A Canadian aircraft had picked up a signal from under the water, indicating the last detected location of the missing submarine. The signal had sounds resembling “banging” and “acoustic feedback”. However, the submarine has not been found yet.

