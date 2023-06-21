DNA Verified: Video of Meiteis shooting tribal girl in Manipur fake? Truth behind disturbing viral video

DNA Verified: Video of Meiteis shooting tribal girl in Manipur fake?

In the midst of the ongoing situation of disturbances in Manipur due to the clash between two communities, a horrific video is going viral on social media which claims that a group of Meiteis is torturing a teenage girl from the minority Kuki tribe.

Many people have been sharing a video on social media claiming that a young teenage girl from the Kuki tribe was tortured and shot at point-blank range by a group from the Meitei community, saying that it is from the current bout of violence in Manipur.

The disturbing visuals show a young girl, allegedly from the minority Kuki tribe of Manipur, being harassed and tortured on the street allegedly by members of the Meitei community, which consist of the majority population in the state.

The girl is seen on her knees while armed civilians are around her. Eventually, the teenage girl is shot dead at point-blank range in the middle of the street in an execution-style killing. Several people on social media, including an Assamese newspaper, have claimed that this video is from Manipur.

Fact Check: Meiteis killed Kuki teenager in Manipur?

According to older media reports, this video is not from the ongoing violence in Manipur, but actually from 2022. The video is from an incident that took place in Myanmar in December 2022, and is falsely attributed to the Manipur violence.

The video, in reality, shows a woman being assaulted and tortured by the People’s Defence Force (PDF) in Myanmar. The woman was interrogated by the PDF in the middle of the street, was blindfolded, and eventually shot dead on accusations of espionage.

Older news reports showed that the woman in the video was 24-year-old teacher named Aye Mar Tun, who was shot dead in Myanmar’s Sagaing region on suspicion of giving information to the junta. The information came forward after using Google Lens on the video screengrab, which showed older news articles regarding the same.