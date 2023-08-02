Canada PM Justin Trudeau, wife Sophie separate after 18 years of marriage

Canada PM Justin Trudeau, wife Sophie married in 2005 and have three children together -- two sons and a daughter.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie said on Wednesday they were separating. The duo made the announcement on Instagram accounts. "As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other for everything we have built and will continue to build," the Canadian PM wrote.

The two said in statements that they made the decision after “many meaningful and difficult conversations.” A statement from the prime minister's office said both have signed a legal separation agreement. They married in 2005 and have three children together, two sons and a daughter. The couple asked for privacy out of respect for the children's wellbeing.

Trudeau is the second prime minister to announce a separation while in office. His father, Pierre Trudeau, separated from wife Margaret in 1979, and the two divorced in 1984.

READ | 28% GST on online gaming to be effective from October 1, review after 6 months: Finance Minister