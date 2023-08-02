Headlines

Canada PM Justin Trudeau, wife Sophie separate after 18 years of marriage

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Anand Mahindra's 'this hero is 57' comment on Jawan's song: 'Life is so short...'

What is facekini, bizarre skincare trend gaining popularity in China due to heat?

Dulquer Salmaan calls Sita Ramam his 'DDLJ', talks about romantic hero image: 'We have all been fans of Shah Rukh Khan'

'We are expecting': Rochelle Rao-Keith Sequeira announce pregnancy, to become parents after 5 years of marriage

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Anand Mahindra's 'this hero is 57' comment on Jawan's song: 'Life is so short...'

What is facekini, bizarre skincare trend gaining popularity in China due to heat?

Dulquer Salmaan calls Sita Ramam his 'DDLJ', talks about romantic hero image: 'We have all been fans of Shah Rukh Khan'

AI imagines DC superheroes in Barbie's signature pink

10 home remedies to relieve constipation

10 low-calorie, high-protein foods for weight loss

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Tejaswini Kolhapure, Shraddha Kapoor's aunt, plays Rambha Ma in Karishma Tanna's Netflix series Scoop

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

Meet actress Shreya Narayan, great-granddaughter of India's 1st president, has worked with Ranbir Kapoor, Jimmy Sheirgil

Nuh Violence: Unrest grips Nuh, Gurugram, WFH mandates for employees. Top 10 points

Hardik credits Kohli for his blistering 70*, favors resting Rohit and Virat in 3rd ODI | IND vs WI

IND vs WI 3rd ODI Top Moments: India outclasses West Indies by 200-run victory, wins series by 2-1

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Anand Mahindra's 'this hero is 57' comment on Jawan's song: 'Life is so short...'

Dulquer Salmaan calls Sita Ramam his 'DDLJ', talks about romantic hero image: 'We have all been fans of Shah Rukh Khan'

'We are expecting': Rochelle Rao-Keith Sequeira announce pregnancy, to become parents after 5 years of marriage

HomeWorld

World

Canada PM Justin Trudeau, wife Sophie separate after 18 years of marriage

Canada PM Justin Trudeau, wife Sophie married in 2005 and have three children together -- two sons and a daughter.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 02, 2023, 11:13 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie said on Wednesday they were separating. The duo made the announcement on Instagram accounts. "As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other for everything we have built and will continue to build," the Canadian PM wrote.

The two said in statements that they made the decision after “many meaningful and difficult conversations.” A statement from the prime minister's office said both have signed a legal separation agreement. They married in 2005 and have three children together, two sons and a daughter. The couple asked for privacy out of respect for the children's wellbeing.

 

 

Trudeau is the second prime minister to announce a separation while in office. His father, Pierre Trudeau, separated from wife Margaret in 1979, and the two divorced in 1984.

READ | 28% GST on online gaming to be effective from October 1, review after 6 months: Finance Minister

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi ordinance row explained: Centre makes key changes in bill, know what happened so far

Key witness Anita Sheoran joins race to succeed Brij Bhushan as WFI chief

Pakistani critic who claimed Celina Jaitly slept with Fardeen Khan, Feroz Khan in trouble: Govt seeks response from Pak

Apple’s rare ‘first’ computer expected to sell for Rs 1,64,69,140, has sign of founder on it

2 Supermoons, Blue Moon in August: Know date, time of these stunning astronomical events

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Tejaswini Kolhapure, Shraddha Kapoor's aunt, plays Rambha Ma in Karishma Tanna's Netflix series Scoop

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

Meet actress Shreya Narayan, great-granddaughter of India's 1st president, has worked with Ranbir Kapoor, Jimmy Sheirgil

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

Shweta Tiwari sets Instagram on fire in red thigh-high slit dress with plunging neckline in poolside photos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE