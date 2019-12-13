British PM Boris Johnson secures majority in General Election 2019: UK media

As the counting in the British elections is underway, the Conservatives have secured an overall majority in the House of Commons after winning their 326th seat, according to the UK media.

Conservatives led by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is all set to take the top job once again. One of the most crucial jobs that Johnson will have to perform is to deliver the Brexit deal.

Earlier, the exit polls in the country have shown Johnson getting a comfortable majority and the Labour party lagging behind.

For the Brexit deal to see the light of the day, it was important that Johnson comes back to power since his opponents have thwarted a 2016 referendum vote which was in the favour of Brexit challenging it in the Parliament leading to massive protests in the British history.

Meanwhile, as the counting is still underway, Boris Johnson in an email to party members said, "I hope you enjoy a celebration tonight. You powered this campaign. We couldn’t have done it without you."

Boris Johnson will have to face tough challenges once Britain leaves the European Union including reaffirming international trade ties, maintaining London as one of the global financial capitals.