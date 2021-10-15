Headlines

British MP David Amess stabbed to death in Church

He was attacked by a 25-year-old man who lunged at him at a meeting with voters from his constituency.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 15, 2021, 09:31 PM IST

In a shocking development, a British lawmaker was stabbed to death on Friday while attending a constituency surgery at a church in Essex. 

David Amess, a 69-year-old lawmaker from Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party, was attacked at around midday at a meeting at the red-brick Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, east of London. He was attacked by a 25-year-old man who lunged at him at a meeting with voters from his constituency, knifing him repeatedly in an attack that politicians described as an assault on democracy.

Paramedics fought to save his life on the floor of the church but in vain.

"He was treated by emergency services but, sadly, died at the scene," police said. 

Armed police swooped on the church and detectives said they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident. There was no detail about a motive for the attack.

"He was stabbed several times," John Lamb, a local councillor at the scene, told Reuters.

Colleagues from across parliament expressed their shock and paid tribute to Amess, one of Britain's longest-serving lawmakers who held regular meetings with voters on the first and third Friday of the month, saying he was diligent in his duties to his local area.

Flags in Downing Street were lowered in tribute.

(With agency inputs)

