Bangladesh: Hindu temple, several homes vandalised as communal violence mars Narail village, no arrests yet

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 17, 2022, 11:11 AM IST

Hindu community members in Bangladesh protest against communal violence - File Photo

Months after major communal clashes were reported in parts of Bangladesh, a mob organised by Islamists allegedly attacked a Hindu temple and also vandalised several houses belonging to the minor community in Narail district.

According to the police, the violence in Digholia village took place on Friday evening allegedly over a social media post by a Hindu boy.

A house belonging to a Hindu family was also set afire. The violence took place after the Friday prayers.

Police had fired warning shots to disperse the Islamists, said police inspector Haran Chandra Paul.

Paul said the Hindu boy had allegedly posted something on Facebook that allegedly angered a specific community.

Narail Superintendent of Police Prabir Kumar Roy said the law enforcers were working to keep the situation under control.

"We're investigating the incident. Those responsible for the violence will face action. The situation is normal for now," he said. No arrests have been made so far.