Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld

Bangladesh: Hindu temple, several homes vandalised as communal violence mars Narail village, no arrests yet

According to the police, the violence in Digholia village took place on Friday evening allegedly over a social media post by a Hindu boy.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 17, 2022, 11:11 AM IST

Bangladesh: Hindu temple, several homes vandalised as communal violence mars Narail village, no arrests yet
Hindu community members in Bangladesh protest against communal violence - File Photo

Months after major communal clashes were reported in parts of Bangladesh, a mob organised by Islamists allegedly attacked a Hindu temple and also vandalised several houses belonging to the minor community in Narail district. 

According to the police, the violence in Digholia village took place on Friday evening allegedly over a social media post by a Hindu boy. 

A house belonging to a Hindu family was also set afire. The violence took place after the Friday prayers.

Police had fired warning shots to disperse the Islamists, said police inspector Haran Chandra Paul. 

Paul said the Hindu boy had allegedly posted something on Facebook that allegedly angered a specific community.

Narail Superintendent of Police Prabir Kumar Roy said the law enforcers were working to keep the situation under control.

"We're investigating the incident. Those responsible for the violence will face action. The situation is normal for now," he said. No arrests have been made so far. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
DU Result 2022: Varsity released 26 UG, 18 PG course marksheet
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.