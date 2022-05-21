Search icon
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison concedes defeat in election

Morrison became prime minister in 2018 after several leadership changes.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: Reuters |Updated: May 21, 2022, 07:02 PM IST

File image

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he had conceded defeat in a national election on Saturday, saying that while vote counting was incomplete the opposition Labor party looked likely to form a government.

"Tonight I have spoken to the Leader of the Opposition and the incoming Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, and I`ve congratulated him on his election victory this evening," Morrison said at a televised speech in Sydney. 

Morrison added that he would stand down as leader of the Liberal party. The capitulation ends eight years and nine months in power for Morrison’s conservative coalition.

